Alan Walker announces Walkerverse World Tour

By Chris Vuoncino 16

Alan Walker has announced a massive “Walkerverse” World Tour set to take place across Europe and North America later this year. The producer, known for his platinum certified 2015 single “Faded,” shared the dates and venues via a beautifully crafted teaser video on his social media accounts.

Alan Walker has continued his steady and strong musical output with his most recent single, ‘The Drum’ while he has been hitting clubs all year. This upcoming trek will no doubt be a large scale spectacle, that is both musically and visually larger than life. The tour will start in Europe, opening September 28 in Manchester, UK and continuing across the continent until it skipping across the pond after an October 22 date in Frankfurt, DE. From there, the Walkerverse resumes in North America on November 3 in Dallas, TX and cutting across the United States and Canada before closing out Dec 3 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA.

For early access and more information on the official on sale May 13th, click here to enter the WALKERVERSE.

28th September: MANCHESTER ACADEMY – Manchester, United Kingdom

29th September: O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON – London, United Kingdom

1st October: LOTTO ARENA – Merksem, Belgium

6th October: SPORTHALLE HAMBURG – Hamburg, Germany

7th October: MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC HALLE – Düsseldorf, Germany

8th October: TAURON ARENA – Krakow, Poland

12th October: ST MARX HALLEN – Vienna, Austria

14th October: HALLE 622 – Zürich, Switzerland

15th October: FABRIQUE – Milan, Italy

19th October: AFAS LIVE – Amsterdam, the Netherlands

20th October” ZENITH – Paris, France

21st October: ROCKHAL – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

22nd October: JAHRHUNDERHALLE – Frankfurt, Germany

3rd November: SOUTH SIDE BALLROOM – Dallas, TX, USA

4th November: CONCOURSE – Austin, TX, USA

5th November: BAYOU MUSIC CENTER – Houston, TX, USA

8th November: BUCKHEAD THEATER – Atlanta, GA, USA

9th November: ECHOSTAGE – Washington, DC, USA

11th November: GREAT HALL – Brooklyn, NY, USA

15th November: HOUSE OF BLUES – Boston, MA, USA

16th November: MTELUS – Montreal, QC, Canada

17th November: LONDON MUSIC HALL – London, ON, Canada

18th November: REBEL – Toronto, ON, Canada

19th November: RADIUS – Chicago, IL, USA

25th November: HARBOUR EVENT & CONVENTION CENTRE – Vancouver, BC, Canada

26th November: ROSELAND THEATER – Portland, OR, USA

29th November: MISSION BALLROOM – Denver, CO, USA

2nd December: HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM – Los Angeles, CA, USA

3rd December: BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM – San Francisco, CA, USA

