Alan Walker announces Walkerverse World Tour
Alan Walker has announced a massive “Walkerverse” World Tour set to take place across Europe and North America later this year. The producer, known for his platinum certified 2015 single “Faded,” shared the dates and venues via a beautifully crafted teaser video on his social media accounts.
Alan Walker has continued his steady and strong musical output with his most recent single, ‘The Drum’ while he has been hitting clubs all year. This upcoming trek will no doubt be a large scale spectacle, that is both musically and visually larger than life. The tour will start in Europe, opening September 28 in Manchester, UK and continuing across the continent until it skipping across the pond after an October 22 date in Frankfurt, DE. From there, the Walkerverse resumes in North America on November 3 in Dallas, TX and cutting across the United States and Canada before closing out Dec 3 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA.
For early access and more information on the official on sale May 13th, click here to enter the WALKERVERSE.
Alan Walker 2022 WalkerVerse Tour Dates
28th September: MANCHESTER ACADEMY – Manchester, United Kingdom
29th September: O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON – London, United Kingdom
1st October: LOTTO ARENA – Merksem, Belgium
6th October: SPORTHALLE HAMBURG – Hamburg, Germany
7th October: MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC HALLE – Düsseldorf, Germany
8th October: TAURON ARENA – Krakow, Poland
12th October: ST MARX HALLEN – Vienna, Austria
14th October: HALLE 622 – Zürich, Switzerland
15th October: FABRIQUE – Milan, Italy
19th October: AFAS LIVE – Amsterdam, the Netherlands
20th October” ZENITH – Paris, France
21st October: ROCKHAL – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
22nd October: JAHRHUNDERHALLE – Frankfurt, Germany
3rd November: SOUTH SIDE BALLROOM – Dallas, TX, USA
4th November: CONCOURSE – Austin, TX, USA
5th November: BAYOU MUSIC CENTER – Houston, TX, USA
8th November: BUCKHEAD THEATER – Atlanta, GA, USA
9th November: ECHOSTAGE – Washington, DC, USA
11th November: GREAT HALL – Brooklyn, NY, USA
15th November: HOUSE OF BLUES – Boston, MA, USA
16th November: MTELUS – Montreal, QC, Canada
17th November: LONDON MUSIC HALL – London, ON, Canada
18th November: REBEL – Toronto, ON, Canada
19th November: RADIUS – Chicago, IL, USA
25th November: HARBOUR EVENT & CONVENTION CENTRE – Vancouver, BC, Canada
26th November: ROSELAND THEATER – Portland, OR, USA
29th November: MISSION BALLROOM – Denver, CO, USA
2nd December: HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM – Los Angeles, CA, USA
3rd December: BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM – San Francisco, CA, USA
Image credit: press