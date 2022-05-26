Depeche Mode announce tragic passing of bandmate Andrew Fletcher

By Ellie Mullins 110

Aged 60, Andrew Fletcher of Depeche Mode fame has tragically passed away. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint” said the band in a statement.

The shocking and sad announcement of Andrew Fletcher‘s death came early today at a great shock to not only those who knew him, but fans of the musician and the band as a whole. A founding member when Depeche Mode came to fruition in 1980 in the UK, the keyboardist was a crucial part of the band’s success and played key roles not only within the music and performance aspect, but behind the scenes too.

The full statement posted by the band today on social media said:

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher. Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

No cause of death has been announced at the time, and the band call for privacy at this difficult moment. Rest in peace Andrew Fletcher.

Image credit: Getty