Announcing We Rave You as stage host at World Club Dome: Las Vegas Edition

By Ouranios Savva 5

Hosting our very own We Rave You stage at World Club Dome: Las Vegas Edition this coming June, we could not be any more thrilled with this announcement, whilst our selected lineup will be ensuring the most breathtaking of performances.

With festival season in full flow, World Club Dome will be marking its return with a Las Vegas Edition this coming June. Presented by radio station, BigCityBeats, the annual event has been growing in popularity ever since its first installment back in 2013, with an array of artists blessing the various stages of the festival over the years. Having this in mind, we could not be any more excited and proud to announce our very own We Rave You stage for this summer’s edition, where the likes of Adam de Great, Kryder, Miggy, MR.BLACK, Steff da Campo and Teamworx will be delivering the most breathtaking of performances in a fashion that they only know how.

Acting as “the biggest club in the world,” this three-day event will be taking place from the 3rd and up until the 5th of June, and it will be held at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt am Main. With over 200 acts performing during the aforementioned weekend, it comes to no surprise that the magnitude of this event is off the scales. Boasting more than 25 stages, and with a capacity limit of 180,000 party-goers, World Club Dome has been delivering a festival for the ages, and this time will be no different. Defying any genre-boundaries, everyone in attendance will have the opportunity of listening to their favourite artist(s) and their specific sound(s), whilst our very own stage will be catering for the most selective of world clubbers.

Spectacular in every sense of the word, organisers will be ensuring the most groundbreaking of editions to date, whilst the Las Vegas theme can only further amplify the presence of this iconic festival. Featuring some of the biggest names within our scene, you most definitely do not want to miss out on what is shaping up to become this summer’s largest of musical events, with tickets available for purchase here. Be sure to let us know if you will be attending the World Club Dome this coming June, and if yes, a visit at our very own We Rave You stage is a must! For any further information regarding dates and times, and any general enquiries, visit the festival’s official website here. See you there!

Image Credit: World Club Dome (via Facebook)