Armin van Buuren and Shapov return with breathtaking new EP ‘Welcome Home’: Listen

By Creighton Branch 7

There are not many duos more powerful than Armin van Buuren and Shapov. When the two get together magic is made, and the same rings true as their latest EP release, ‘Welcome Home,’ is sure to send a resounding shockwave through the electronic scene.

The two trance powerhouses join forces after three years since their last project, the ‘Trilogy’ EP. The success and resounding positivity of ‘Trilogy’ left fans salivating for what a second go-around from Buuren and Shapov would look like, and now that it has arrived, it didn’t disappoint. ‘Welcome Home’ consists of two tracks, one being the title track, “Welcome Home” and the other “Let’s Rave, Make Love.” Both tracks do an unbelievable job at taking you straight to the dance floor and giving the ultimate rave vibes. With emotional and catchy trance synths along with a progressive tone, Armin van Buuren and Shapov don’t try to overcomplicate things, as these tracks are perfect for festival season.

As you listen through the ‘Welcome Home,’ you might come to find that it sounds familiar, and you would be correct. Van Buuren has already tested these tracks out live during both his Ultra Music Festival set this past March and his OVO Wembley Arena show in April.

Check out the entire ‘Welcome Home’ EP from Armin van Buuren and Shapov below.

Image Credit: Ruud Baan