Artists and label takeovers to discover at EDC Week 2022

By Alshaan Kassam 7

Heading to Las Vegas earlier to enjoy and take in all of Insomniac’s EDC Week 2022 festivities? From May 18-24, EDC Week 2022 will officially be kicking off in just over a week and we cannot be more excited to join the celebration as we reunite under the Electric Sky at EDC Las Vegas.

With EDC Week featuring label takeovers from BASSRUSH, BASSCON, Factory 93, and of course a wide range of artists from across the world, EDC Week 2022 is about to be legendary every single day as attendees have the flexibility to attend daytime and nighttime events hosted on the famous Las Vegas strip at venues such as XS, Hakkasan, Marquee, Omnia, Wet Republic, Encore Beach Club, Zouk, Liquid Pool, Lucky Day and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. While catching your favourite artist’s sets is truly an unforgettable experience, EDC Las Vegas offers an opportunity to discover many new artists and even experience special back-to-back DJ sets for the very first time.

In need of your bass fix during EDC Week? Well, the iconic collective known as BASSRUSH has got you covered for their massive Pool Party at Daylight Beach Club on May 19th. Featuring a heavy-hitting lineup of bass and dubstep artists, the BASSRUSH pool party will be an immediate crowd-pleaser. From the powerhouse bass duo ATLiens, Blunts & Blondes, Delta Heavy, IMANU, Nightstalker, and Rated R on the lineup, the pool party is about to be explosive in bass music. An artist who deserves recognition on the lineup is Jessica Audiffred with a distinctive sound that has long outgrown Mexico City and has crafted her own niche style within the bass and trap genre. While even throwing down at Excision’s, Lost Lands, Beyond Wonderland, and more, this prominent artist is highly recommended to check out during her set at the BASSRUSH Pool party.

Easily one of the most highly anticipated events during EDC Week, BASSCON’s Pool Party at Citrus Grand Pool Deck on May 19th is an event many attendees have been eagerly awaiting the announcement for. With an array of the very best and brightest of hard-style and hardcore artists, BASSCON has called upon Code Black, Dr Phunk, KREATION, LNY TNZ, Mad Dog, Suae, and TNT to absolutely ignite the crowd with the utmost energy. Now, for all those trap enthusiasts out there, EDC Week did not forget about you. Taking place at Elia Beach Club on May 21st, we highly recommend checking out a full force of artists including Flosstradamus, Yellow Claw, TroyBoi, and Good Times Ahead. This legendary daytime event will undeniably be epic as each artist on the lineup has their very own unique sound and these names playing all together will be an unforgettable experience for all those attending.

THE WAIT IS OVER – YOUR #BASSCON POOL PARTY IS FINALLY HERE! Tickets for Thursday, May 19 at Downtown Grand – Citrus Grand Pool Deck are On Sale NOW.💥→ https://t.co/xyNyAPMexz pic.twitter.com/tYx9i1FTz5 — Basscon (@bassconmassive) May 5, 2022

With EDC Week also featuring an exclusive Factory 93 takeover at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Thursday, May 19th, no other than Boris Brejcha, Ann Clue, and Moritz Haufbauer will be on a mission to keep you dancing all night long and this mission will definitely be successful. As daytime pool parties will also feature house connoisseur’s such as a legendary back to back set from Dom Dolla and John Summit at Marquee Dayclub on May 18th to kick off and get the early partying going, these producers will be initiating the groove from the very start and we could not be more excited to catch them live in action. Of course, EDC Week 2022 will also feature headline day and night shows from globally recognized artists such as deadmau5, Porter Robinson, NGHTMRE, Diplo, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, and many more to kick off the dancefloor as we all prepare to reunite at EDC Las Vegas 2022.

Be sure to grab your tickets for the EDC Week events here and let us know which events you will be attending in the comments.

Photo Credits: EDC Week Official Facebook Page