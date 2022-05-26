Calvin Harris is releasing the first single from ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ this Friday

Calvin Harris isn’t waiting any longer and releases this Friday ‘Potion‘, the first single from his long-awaited ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2‘.

The summer season just got even more exciting. A lot of mystique, suspense and desire has been building around the anticipation of the arrival of ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2’ and now it looks like the fun is about to begin. ‘Potion’ is the name of the first single of Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces sequel set to be released this Friday, featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug.

In 2017 Calvin Harris released an album that would make a giant impact and leave a great thirst for more. ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’. It’s a solid piece of work and an enviable collection of collaborations, perhaps the most expansive list you’ve seen. As the magic of the album was consumed over and over and time passed, the desire began to arise at the same time the doubt whether the Vol 1. title was just a name or the true indication that a sequel would emerge. The hype was being fed around social media by Calvin Harris, first with potential and mysterious collaborations and finally with the confirmation that 2022 was the year chosen for the continuation of Funk Wav Bounces. Now, it’s known that the first single from ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2’ arrives as early as this Friday and it’s a bombastic combination of Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Young Thug. Of course, Calvin Harris wouldn’t make it smaller, shorter or understated.

‘Potion’ is the name of the single and promises to be the elixir for this summer. The teaser for the single is provided by Calvin Harris through TikTok where the producer shows layer by layer the production process of this summer beauty. In the same video appears Dua Lipa on FaceTime accepting to do the vocals for the track and letting slip the chorus ‘Late night conversations, electric emotions / Sprinkled with a little bit of sex / and that’s a potion‘. This isn’t the first time Dua Lipa and Young Thug have worked with Calvin Harris, having the artists already shown that they form major collaborations. With Dua Lipa the previous collaboration was the smash hit ‘One Kiss’, and with Young Thug, it was the incredible ‘Heatstroke‘, one of the extracts from ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1’.

The wait is over and you can start the countdown to the arrival of ‘Potion’ now. Until then, check out the announcement below.

