Calvin Harris teases new music from upcoming album ahead of summer live dates

By Mike Davies 115

Calvin Harris chooses his moments carefully, and just over a week before he kicks off a massive summer of live dates at Creamfields South before moving onto EXIT, Sziget, a residency at Ushuaia Ibiza, and a homecoming gig in Scotland, he’s finally dropped what is seemingly the first tease of his hotly anticipated album Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2.

It’s safe to say Calvin Harris isn’t exactly a man who throws out new music by the bucket-load with fresh releases every week, or even every month. Like an old master of his craft, Harris takes time and care over his work, choosing his collaborators carefully, and picking his moments to drop new material with the precision only an artist of experience can manage. As a result, his tracks tend to gain more than just a modicum of success, and their timing tends to lead into a hype that goes beyond the music itself. So, just as summer 2022 looks set to kick off in massive fashion, Calvin Harris has once again timed things perfectly, with a short teaser of new music that in just a few hours has already set social media on fire.

Like much of his work, it’s something a little different. Having taken things back to the underground of late via his highly successful Love Regenerator alias, this new material is almost the polar opposite. The 20 second clip is a soulful disco-funk-esque snippet that has elements of both his early work, and more importantly hints at his talents for writing a pop-smash that is sure to have widespread appeal. There’s a touch of Daft Punk in there, and in turn echoes of 70s disco legends such as Nile Rodgers. But most importantly, there’s more than just a taste of his Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1 album which was a major hit worldwide and spawned multiple successful singles with a variety of pop-royalty collaborators. Indeed, Vol 2 has been teased already via his social media and multiple billboards, with a summer 22 release date confirmed last month. The big question now, is who is going to feature, and with the kind of clout Calvin Harris has, it really could be anyone.

Only time will tell in terms of what the album holds, but in the meantime you can catch him live at a number of dates that finally see his touring schedule explode into life after a few years that were relatively quiet, both for obvious reasons and the fact that even pre “unpleasantness” he was known to take only select bookings. His return to his home country for the first time since 2016 sees him play Glasgow’s Hampden Park in July, fitting in appearances at Sziget Festival in Hungary and EXIT in Serbia along the way. He’s returning to the White Isle too as part of what looks to be one of the biggest and most hyped Ibiza seasons in a long time with a residency at Ushuaia from June until September. He’s back in England too, with a massive mainstage slot at Creamfields North in August, but his first show of this massive summer of dates is the inaugural edition of Creamfields South in Chelmsford, where he’s headlining the main stage on the Saturday. With the festival expected to sell out this week, you can grab the final tickets here.

One thing is for sure though, when Calvin Harris decides it’s time, the results speak for themselves, so keep your eyes and ears on his socials for news of what could easily be the biggest album of the year.

Image Credit: Calvin Harris (via Instagram)