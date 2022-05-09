Calvin Harris teases Snoop Dogg collaboration for upcoming ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2’ album

By Ouranios Savva

Calvin Harris and Snoop Dogg team up once again, with the former teasing a highly-anticipated collaboration between the two on his upcoming ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2‘ album.”Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, I’d like to welcome you inside the Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris experience,” Snoop Dogg says

Having only just recently confirmed the upcoming release of ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2,’ Calvin Harris has left fans alike in a frenzy, with this latest body of work set to be his first album since 2017, where at the time he had blessed the scene with the first edition of ‘Funk Wav Bounces.’ Featuring an array of A-list artists at the time, it only makes sense that this time round, Harris will be enlisting the most visionary of collaborators yet again, with the man of the moment now teasing that legendary Hip-Hop/Rap artist Snoop Dogg, is one of the highly-anticipated acts that he has worked alongside whilst creating this latest album.

Teaming up once again, Harris and Snoop Dogg combined their genius minds for what was at the time a groundbreaking crossover between electronic music and hip-hop, with their summer single ‘Holiday‘ alongside John Legend and Migos, leaving a lasting impact within our scene. Fast-forward to now, and this iconic pair have come together five years later, with Harris himself posting a snippet of their upcoming collaboration, and although not much can be indicated on the nature and the actual sound of the track, Snoop Dogg himself can be heard saying; “Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, I’d like to welcome you inside the Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris experience.”

Setting the tone in the most enticing of fashions, this latest collaboration marks just the beginning of what is set to be “the maddest album I’ve ever put together by a lonnnggg way,” he says. Assuring us all that ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2’ is most definitely worth the wait, Harris is more than set on taking the dance industry by storm once again, and we are all for it. With our excitement growing on the daily, we will be keeping a close eye on any further news relating to the album, but for the time being, be sure to check the preview of Harris’s and Snoop Dogg’s upcoming collaboration below. Are your excitement levels as high as ours? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Calvin Harris (via Facebook), Snoop Dogg (via Facebook)