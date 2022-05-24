Disclosure announce additional names for huge All Points East show in London

By Ellie Mullins

Dynamic duo Disclosure are coming to Victoria Park in London with All Points East in August, bringing with them a stellar lineup filled with the likes of Charli XCX, Mura Masa, Fred Again.. and more.

As part of two festival weekends, Disclosure headline Luno presents All Points East on Saturday 27 August in Victoria Park, London and they’re bringing along some equally massive names with them. Previously announced, they unveiled that James Blake, Fred Again.., Koffee, Freddie Gibbs and Channel Tres would join alongside them for a full day of festivities along with other names to fill the bill. To add even more frenzy to the excitement for this show, some more multi-genre trailblazers have been announced.

Heading the bill of new names set to take to the stage before Disclosure, pop sensation Charli XCX brings her insatiable energy and hypnotic live vocals to the stage, injecting that feel-good vibe to the show. Also bringing an untouchable level of talent with a show that is set to melt minds, Mura Masa takes to the stage. These two huge names are also joined by drum & bass mainstay Shy FX and UK breakout star Franky Wah. Rounding off the other announced names are Wesley Joseph, Lola Young and Joy Anonymous. Representing some of the best British talent and beyond, this eclectic lineup caters to all tastes and musical styles, offering up a dynamic adventure to see the summer out.

You can now buy tickets for this show and check out what else All Points East has on offer for the summer event season right here.

Featured image credit: press