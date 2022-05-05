Dolly Parton & Eminem become new members of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

By Nina Kraljević 58

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is getting fascinating new additions, two of whom are two remarkable names that helped shape music we know today – Dolly Parton and Eminem. Among amazing other artists on the list we can find Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Pat Benatar and Eurythmics.

Dolly Parton has in recent years pierced through several music communities, including EDM genre with her collaboration with Galantis on the track ‘Faith’. Her efforts and significant mark on the music world was noticed by Rock Hall, hence the nomination for Hall of Fame, but at first she refused the nomination. In her initial explanation of such move, she said “I don’t feel that I have earned that right”. Despite her statement, Rock Hall stated she can still be inducted and voted for. Eventually she said she would “accept gracefully” the title if she happens to be inducted. That ended up being just the case.

Detroit rapper Eminem had been nominated for the first time due to receiving his eligibility – all nominees must have released their first commercial recording 25 years earlier than the year of the nomination, and his first LP ‘Infinite’ was released in 1996 by Detroit-based record label Web. His influence on the rap world has made him known in all corners of the world, marking him as a world-class artist worthy of the newly acquired title. This however was not his first encounter with the Rock Hall ceremony. In 2009 he gave the speech inducting Run-D.M.C. into the Rock Hall. He has also performed “Rock the Bells” with LL Cool J at the 2021 induction ceremony.

Along these names, some of the nominees were Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, MC5, and Dionne Warwick, but they weren’t inducted.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 induction ceremony will take place on November 5th at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. and it will be broadcasted on SiriusXM’s Volune channel, along with being added to HBO and HBO Max at a later date. You can watch the full video of the inductee announcements below.

Image Credits: Dolly Parton, Eminem (Getty Images)