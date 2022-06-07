EDC Las Vegas 2022: Ten breathtaking sets from the festival
As the sun begins to officially set on the successful next chapter for Insomniac that was EDC Las Vegas 2022, it’s only fitting that we look back for the last time at some of the most memorable performances of the three days in the Nevada desert.
From historical moments to just overall fun atmospheres, EDC Las Vegas 2022 featured over 100 artists who each brought their unique styles to the 15 stages (including art cars). The sets that made this list below are in no particular order and are those that had the attendees of EDC talking all weekend long. While we can only list ten, there were plenty more that were deserving of being recognized. Here are ten breathtaking sets from EDC Las Vegas 2022.
1. Illenium
Relive here.
2. Kaskade & Deadmau5 Present: Kx5
Relive here.
3. Eric Prydz
Relive here.
4. Charlotte de Witte
Relive here.
5. ARMNHMR
Relive here.
6. Subtronics
Relive here.
7. Porter Robinson
Relive here.
8. David Guetta & Morten Present Future Rave
Relive here.
9. Timmy Trumpet
Relive here.
10. Madeon
Relive here.
As we begin to get set for next year, Insomniac will be celebrating its 30th year with special experiences and surprises at EDC Las Vegas 2023. As we look back, EDC Las Vegas 2022 was one for the record books as 500,000 people descended upon Las Vegas Motor Speedway for three magical days. With all the anticipation surrounding this year’s festival it did not let us down. We can wait to reunite once again Under the Electric Sky next May.
Tickets for EDC Las Vegas 2023 are on sale now. Purchase the lowest priced tickets available here.
Featured Image Credit: Insomniac