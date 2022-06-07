Search

 

 

EDC Las Vegas 2022
EDC Las Vegas 2022: Ten breathtaking sets from the festival

As the sun begins to officially set on the successful next chapter for Insomniac that was EDC Las Vegas 2022, it’s only fitting that we look back for the last time at some of the most memorable performances of the three days in the Nevada desert.

From historical moments to just overall fun atmospheres, EDC Las Vegas 2022 featured over 100 artists who each brought their unique styles to the 15 stages (including art cars). The sets that made this list below are in no particular order and are those that had the attendees of EDC talking all weekend long. While we can only list ten, there were plenty more that were deserving of being recognized. Here are ten breathtaking sets from EDC Las Vegas 2022.

1. Illenium

EDC Las Vegas 2022

Image Credit: Drew Ressler/rukes.com

Relive here.

2. Kaskade & Deadmau5 Present: Kx5

EDC Las Vegas 2022

Image Credit: Orhun Uygur/turkphotos.com

Relive here.

3. Eric Prydz

EDC Las Vegas 2022

Image Credit: Drew Ressler/rukes.com

Relive here. 

4. Charlotte de Witte

EDC Las Vegas 2022

Image Credit: Charlotte de Witte

Relive here. 

5. ARMNHMR

EDC Las Vegas 2022

Image Credit: Hung Vo

Relive here.

6. Subtronics

EDC Las Vegas 2022

Image Credit: Insomniac

Relive here.

7. Porter Robinson 

EDC Las Vegas 2022

Image Credit: Keiki-Lani Knudsen

Relive here. 

8. David Guetta & Morten Present Future Rave

EDC Las Vegas 2022

Image Credit: David Guetta & Morten

Relive here.

9. Timmy Trumpet

EDC Las Vegas 2022

Image Credit: Drew Ressler/rukes.com

Relive here. 

10. Madeon 

EDC Las Vegas 2022

Image Credit: Insomniac

Relive here. 

As we begin to get set for next year, Insomniac will be celebrating its 30th year with special experiences and surprises at EDC Las Vegas 2023. As we look back, EDC Las Vegas 2022 was one for the record books as 500,000 people descended upon Las Vegas Motor Speedway for three magical days. With all the anticipation surrounding this year’s festival it did not let us down. We can wait to reunite once again Under the Electric Sky next May.

Tickets for EDC Las Vegas 2023 are on sale now. Purchase the lowest priced tickets available here. 

Featured Image Credit: Insomniac

