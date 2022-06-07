EDC Las Vegas 2022: Ten breathtaking sets from the festival

By Creighton Branch 4

As the sun begins to officially set on the successful next chapter for Insomniac that was EDC Las Vegas 2022, it’s only fitting that we look back for the last time at some of the most memorable performances of the three days in the Nevada desert.

From historical moments to just overall fun atmospheres, EDC Las Vegas 2022 featured over 100 artists who each brought their unique styles to the 15 stages (including art cars). The sets that made this list below are in no particular order and are those that had the attendees of EDC talking all weekend long. While we can only list ten, there were plenty more that were deserving of being recognized. Here are ten breathtaking sets from EDC Las Vegas 2022.

1. Illenium

Relive here.

2. Kaskade & Deadmau5 Present: Kx5

Relive here.

3. Eric Prydz

Relive here.

4. Charlotte de Witte

Relive here.

5. ARMNHMR

Relive here.

6. Subtronics

Relive here.

7. Porter Robinson

Relive here.

8. David Guetta & Morten Present Future Rave

Relive here.

9. Timmy Trumpet

Relive here.

10. Madeon

Relive here.

As we begin to get set for next year, Insomniac will be celebrating its 30th year with special experiences and surprises at EDC Las Vegas 2023. As we look back, EDC Las Vegas 2022 was one for the record books as 500,000 people descended upon Las Vegas Motor Speedway for three magical days. With all the anticipation surrounding this year’s festival it did not let us down. We can wait to reunite once again Under the Electric Sky next May.

Tickets for EDC Las Vegas 2023 are on sale now. Purchase the lowest priced tickets available here.

Featured Image Credit: Insomniac