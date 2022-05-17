EDC Las Vegas 2022: Eric Prydz teases fans with a series of new music to debut live

By Alshaan Kassam

As we count down the days until we officially unite for EDC Las Vegas 2022, Eric Prydz has recently teased new music which will be debuted on stage at this year’s festival.

Officially slotted to play the Circuit Grounds at EDC Las Vegas 2022, the mastermind and legend Eric Prydz will be taking fans on an immersive journey with an audio and visual experience like no other. Playing from 12:45 AM – 2:00 AM, Eric Prydz is about to bless his fan base with a series of both classic tunes and new gems to rinse out to the global attendees Insomniac caters to during the festival. Officially teasing his fan base on his social media channels, Eric Prydz has revealed he is working on new music to debut to the crowd at this year’s EDC Las Vegas. Yes, you read that right. The legend is working on a few tunes after sharing a brief video of his current work in progress for the festival.

With immaculate visuals and of course an experience like no other, Eric Prydz is not a stranger when it comes down to luring you in with his hypnotic style of production. From Eric Prydz taking on his first US stand-alone dates last year 2021 in New York for two consecutive weekends and four shows in late November and early December. The shows revealed Eric Prydz return to a unique Brooklyn warehouse space on the waterfront with an incredible view of Manhattan. Prydz played two extended solo sets, showcasing the full range of his progressive house sound, and delving deep into the Pryda catalog. Prydz also performed under his techno alias Cirez D, alongside Drumcode founder, Adam Beyer. With EDC Las Vegas officially coming up in just a few days, who knows what surprises Eric Prydz will have in store for us but if it is new music to debut we are all here for it.

Photo Credits: Eric Prydz Official Press