EDC Las Vegas 2022: How to watch the livestream

By Creighton Branch 72

With EDC Las Vegas 2022 beginning tomorrow, fans from all across the world will be migrating to Nevada for what is promised to be an unbelievable weekend. However, not everyone will be able to attend in person but fear not, as usual, EDC will be providing an opportunity for those at home to experience the magic as well.

EDC Las Vegas 2022 will be streaming its iconic event across its YouTube page on Insomniac TV provided by Lomotif. The curated live stream will feature artists on the stages of Kinetic Field, Circuit Grounds and Cosmic Meadow. The stream will begin at 8 pm EDT and finish off at 8:30 am EDT. So those who will be watching from their couches will get to experience the festival in its full entirety.

The stream will be able to be viewed on Insomniac’s YouTube, Tik Tok and Roblox along with the Lomotif website. The list of artists that will be streamed includes:

AC Slater b2b Chris Lorenzo, ACraze, Alesso, Alok, ARMNHMR, Audien, Autograf, BIJOU b2b Habstrakt, Blossom, Charlotte de Witte, Diesel, Dillon Francis, DJ Snake, Dom Dolla, DOT, Evan Giia, Fisher, Gem & Tauri, Gigantic Nghtmre, Illenium, Imanbek, Jai Wolf, Jason Ross, Joel Corry, John Summit, JSTJR, K?D, Kasablanca, Kayzo, Kream, LP Giobbi, Luttrell, Matroda, MitiS, Moore Kismet, Nitepunk, Nostalgix b2b Wenzday, Porter Robinson, Qrion, San Holo, SIDEPIECE, So Tuff So Cute (GG Magree & Mija), Subtronics, Tchami, Testpilot, Timmy Trumpet, Tinlicker, Uniiqu3, Vintage Culture, Wax Motif, Wenzday, Westend, Whipped Cream, Yolanda, Be Cool, Zedd, Zeds Dead and Zhu.

Don’t miss out on EDC just because you aren’t in Vegas. Enjoy all the festivities in the comfort of your own home!

Image Credit: EDC