EDC Las Vegas 2022: Insomniac shares official set times for this year’s festival

By Alshaan Kassam 10

Eagerly awaiting the official set times for EDC Las Vegas 2022? Insomniac has got you covered as they have officially shared the set times which can be accessed on the Insomniac App.

Ready to bring out all those dance moves and catch your favorite artists during EDC Week and EDC Las Vegas 2022? Well, Insomniac has got covered as they have officially revealed the set times for the 9 stages and 5 art cars at this year’s highly anticipated EDC festival. Whether you will be dancing at the stages which include Kinetic Field, Stereo Bloom, Cosmic Meadow, Wasteland, Neon Garden, Basspod, Quantum Valley, Circuit Grounds, and the reveal of a ninth house music stage bionicJUNGLE, or heading to the art cars which will feature takeovers from iconic labels such as Insomniac Records, mau5trap, BASSRUSH, In Rotation, Night Mode, and more, be sure to download the official Insomniac app for all of the set times and surprise announcements to be shared during the festival.

Digging deeper into the official set times, Day 1 will feature world-class artists such as Acraze kicking it off from 6:00 PM at the Cosmic Meadow, Jessica Audiffred at the Basspod from 7:50 PM, Tinlicker at the Circuit Grounds from 8:00 PM, LNY TNZ at the Wasteland from 10:30 PM, Dom Dolla at the Neon Garden from 11:30 PM and Chris Lake at the Circuit Grounds from 11:30 PM. Going later into the night, Gigantic will play the Cosmic Meadow from 12:10 AM, Eric Prydz at the Circuit Grounds from 12:45 AM, DJ Diesel at the Cosmic Meadow from 1:30 AM, and Porter Robinson at the Kinetic Field from 1:39 AM. Be sure to also check out FISHER from 2:57 AM at the Kinetic Field, an epic back-to-back set from Nitti Gritti and Wuki from 3:30 AM at the Cosmic Meadow and Timmy Trumpet closing off the Kinetic Field at 4:15 AM.

Day 2 will bring in artists such as Porter Robinson’s Air2Earth at 5:30 PM for an early set at the Cosmic Meadow, Matroda at the Circuit Grounds from 9:00 PM, SIDEPIECE from 10:00 PM at the Circuit Grounds, Deorro from 10:06 PM at the Kinetic Field, Alesso at the Circuit Grounds from 11:00 PM, Duck Sauce blessing the Cosmic Meadow stage at 11:15 PM, Vintage Culture taking on the Kinetic Field at 11:09 PM, Wax Motif & Friends at the Parliament Art Car from 12:00 AM, a surprise guest at the Corona Stage from 12:00 AM Yellow Claw at the Cosmic Meadow from 1:30 AM, San Holo from 2:00 AM at the Corona Stage, Hulk Gang consisting of Valentino Khan and 4B at 2:30 to take on the Cosmic Meadow, Vini Vici from 2:30 AM at the Quantum Valley, KAYZO from 3:30 AM at the Circuit Grounds, Getter B2B Space at 3:30 AM to throw down at the Basspod and AC Slater B2B Chris Lorenzo to close out the Kinetic Field at 4:15 AM.

Finally, on Day 3 top-notch artists including a solid BIJOU B2B Habstrakt set to start the party from 5:30 PM at the Cosmic Meadow. Yolanda Be Cool at the Cosmic Meadow from 7:00 PM, a special guest at the Parliament Art Car from 9:30 PM, Tritonal at the Quantum Vally from 11:00 PM, Zhu at the Circuit Grounds from 11:35 PM, Vintage Culture B2B James Hype from 12:00 at Stereo Bloom, Tchami blessing fans at the Cosmic Meadow from 12:10 AM, Zedd at the Kinetic Field from 12:17 AM, Liquid Stranger at the Basspod from 12:30 AM, Rezz at the Circuit Grounds from 1:15 AM, ILLENIUM at the Kinetic Field from 1:39 AM, Zeds Dead at the Circuit Grounds from 2:30 AM, Sub Zero Project at the Wasteland from 2:30 AM, Excision from 3:30 AM at the Circuit Grounds and Kaskade Redux to close of the Kinetic Field at 4:15 AM.

With many more artists on the lineup and the official set times released, be sure to download the official Insomniac App here.

It's all happening!⚡️ The #EDCLV2022 Set Times are NOW AVAILABLE in the Insomniac App!🔊📲 Plan your experience right + get the most up to date #EDCLV2022 info first! Download HERE!🎉 → https://t.co/aBrG5ztPK0 pic.twitter.com/9ZayyLXlAD — EDC Las Vegas (@EDC_LasVegas) May 16, 2022

Image Credit: Rukes.com