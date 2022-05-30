EDC Las Vegas 2022: Relive those magical moments from the kineticFIELD

By Alshaan Kassam 12

With over 100,000 attendees making their way towards the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the kineticFIELD was radiating in full effect with special sets from Dom Dolla, David Guetta & MORTEN, Timmy Trumpet, and many more. Relive a few of the memories from the Kinetic Field below.

A breathtaking and legendary stage at EDC Las Vegas indeed. The kineticFIELD has become globally recognized for taking many beautiful forms throughout the festival years. From a crystal village inhabited by owl guardians, a temple of sacred sounds, the open arms of mother Gaia, and this year’s theme being the kineticBLOOM encompassing a vision of flowers blooming into growth. The main stage was truly magical as wave upon wave of music enthusiasts made their way to take a glimpse of this magnificent audio and visual production unlike no other. With an array of amazing sets from artists such as Dom Dolla, David Guetta & Morten, Timmy Trumpet, AC Slater B2B Chris Lorenzo, and many more, it only made sense for us to relive a few of these magical moments which made this year an experience of a lifetime for many.

Dom Dolla

Photo Credits: Dom Dolla Official Press

Making his mark in the electronic music scene is natural for Dom Dolla and what better way to celebrate than performing his second set of EDC Las Vegas at the magical kineticFIELD. Getting a feel for the crowd who were truly all there to experience the unmatched skills Dom Dolla has to engage and ignite the crowd with the utmost energy, this set was definitely one for the books. Starting off with “Miracle Maker” and leading into a taste of AC Slater and Jay Robinson’s “To The Top,” the crowd was undeniably grooving right from the beginning. With a series of unreleased tunes teased and unveiled by Dom Dolla during his magnificent set, the vibes crafted by Dom Dolla portrayed a sense of togetherness to bound the experience for everyone involved. With an influx of house enthusiasts and Dom Dolla fans moving closer to the front of the stage to get even closer to the legend in action, the energy was electric as he rinsed out serious tunes including “Pump The Brakes,” “Take It” and of course one of my personal favorites “San Frandisco.” Taking full control of the crowd was easy for Dom Dolla as he lead attendees on a journey through stargazing records and filthy basslines right from the start to finish.

David Guetta & MORTEN ‘Future Rave’

Photo Credits: David Guetta Official Press

Concluding their highly-anticipated ‘Future Rave’ tour at the EDC kineticFIELD, David Guetta and MORTEN established a movement and have taken over the United States. Easily one of the best sets of the weekend, David Guetta immediately got on the mic to announce the ‘Future Rave’ movement with MORTEN, and let me tell you the number of fans experiencing this moment was incredible. Dropping “Permanence” and tracks such as their very own Future Rave remix of Titanium, David Guetta, and MORTEN absolutely killed the stage in the best way possible. Extremely passionate about the project which can be felt right when these two legends took the stage, these two masterminds induced a trance-like state in all those experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime set. As a series of unreleased music blessed fans both old and new, David Guetta and MORTEN have established a community of like-minded individuals who are only getting bigger and stronger in the United States.

Timmy Trumpet

Photo Credits: Timmy Trumpet Official Facebook Page

Australian DJ Timmy Trumpet has been blessing over 1 million fans with his iconic tracks and it is safe to say he is a powerhouse who is the perfect man to close out day one of the kineticFIELD. With uplifting melodies flowing alongside catchy vocals and a side of reverberating basslines to get listeners jumping, Timmy Trumpet is the one to call to bring out that energy we need even at 5:30 AM. With a massive audience gathered to dance until the sun comes up, Timmy Trumpet got all us of dancing with his originals such as “Freaks,” “Anita” with Armin van Buuren, and of course “Mad World” with Gabry Ponte. Surprising his fans towards the end of his set with a surprise appearance from Nitti Gritti, Timmy Trumpet played his legendary collaboration “Hey Motherfu*ker” with the genre-bending artist to get the crowd pumped with those hard-style signatures. A hard-hitting set indeed which cannot be matched in energy, Timmy Trumpet concluded day one with a crowd full of smiles and unstoppable dance moves.

Photo Credits: EDC Official Facebook Page