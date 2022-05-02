Search

 

 

Eric Prydz
Eric Prydz tests positive to Covid-19, forced to postpone Toronto shows

Swedish superstar Eric Prydz tests positive to Covid-19, forcing his Toronto shows to be postponed until September.

Eric Prydz was set to perform three shows last weekend in Toronto at Coda, History and Elektricity, but having tested positive to Covid-19, all three shows were subsequently postponed to later dates in September. Prydz took to Twitter to break the news that he’d tested positive to Covid-19, which read:

“Due to having covid unfortunately the shows this weekend will have to be cancelled.

We have managed to reschedule the dates:

Coda – Sept 8

History – Sept 9

Elektricity – Sept 10

Promoters will email ticket holders with further details”

We wish Eric a speedy recovery from Covid-19; the original tweet from Prydz can be found below.

 


