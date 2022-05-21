Flume releases highly anticipated third studio album ‘Palaces’: Listen

By Nina Kraljević 14

It’s a big week for Australian producer Flume, for his album is finally released in its entirety after many teasers and months of anticipation – third studio album ‘Palaces’ dropped this Friday on Future Classic and the EDM community is thrilled. The mastermind behind ‘Never Be Like You’ and ‘Helix’ has initially created the anticipation for this album when he released the leading single behind it – ‘Say Nothing’ featuring MAY-A.

The album starts with collaboration with French vocalist Oklou called ‘Highest Building’. The album continues with sound Flume is notoriously known for throughout his music journey – be ready to hear a lot of the tracks from this list in various sets this summer. Strong drops are balanced out with lovely vocals from many collaborators such as MAY-A, LAUREL and a well known name in the EDM realm – KUČKA. His various choice of sounds follow through eccentric track ‘Get U’ and piano-based piece ‘Jasper’s Song’ – there is no limitation to Flume’s projects, and each track feels like a separate piece of artwork to fully indulge in to pay proper respect. ‘Hollow’ feels like summer captured in a melody, and the vocals of Australian-based Emma Louise help achieve that goal. Among the collaborations, ‘Sirens’ with Caroline Polachek was the second rollout in the album announcement phase and has obtained its relevance due to unusual, but lovely blend of elements of color bass with operatic vocals. The album is rounded up with the most anticipated collaboration Flume has on this album – the finishing, emotional track ‘Palaces’ was made with Damon Albarn, the frontman of Gorillaz.

Whether you prefer color bass or hyperpop or regular electronic music, ‘Palaces’ has you covered. The album shows Flume is still unlike any other producer in the game, having his name in the very top for all the right reasons – establishing sub-genres that pierce through the mainstream in the most unique of ways. Since his first GRAMMY award win in 2016 for his sophomore album ‘Skin’ to this day, it’s hard to imagine EDM scene without Flume’s contribution.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdxAmXtu5Gj/

‘Palaces’ by Flume was released on Friday, 20th of May on Future Classic, and make sure to check it out here below:

Image credit: YouTube