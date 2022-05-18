Gorillaz announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

The Gorillaz have announced North American tour dates for the latter half of 2022. The newly announced tour dates will commence a month after shows throughout Europe for the groups summer tour.

The world’s most famous cartoon music group most recently released the ‘Meanwhile‘ EP in August 2021 and their last full length album was the excellent ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.’ Along for the ride on the North American tour dates will be Earthgang and Jungle. The group also posted a short teaser video to social media that mentions special guests Sweetie Irie, Fatoumata Diawara, De La Soul and Bootie Brown, who’s collaborations have been a major part of Gorillaz music throughout the years. The group’s mastermind, Damon Albarn recently made a surprise appearance at Coachella, teaming up with Billie Eilish to perform her single ‘Getting Older‘ as well as ‘Feel Good Inc.,’ which also saw Posdnuos of De La Soul taking the stage to ensure a complete performance of the mega hit track.



Tickets are set to go on sale for the tour on May 20 and details can be found here.

Full dates below:

05-18 Curitiba, Brazil – Curitiba Side Show

05-21 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Mita Festival

06-02 Paris, France – We Love Green

06-04 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06-09 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06-11 Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound

06-15 Vienne, France – Theatre Antique

06-17 Nimes, France – Arenes de Nimes

06-19 Rotselaar, Belgium – Werchter Boutique

06-22 Cologne, Germany – Tanzbrunnen

06-24 Berlin, Germany – Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide

06-26 Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

07-02 Beuningen, Netherlands – Down The Rabbit Hole

07-05 Verona, Italy – Arena di Verona

07-22 Byron Bay, Australia – Splendour in the Grass Festival

07-24 Melbourne, Australia – John Cain Arena

07-26 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

08-04 Stockholm, Sweden – Skansen

08-06 Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest

08-10 Oslo, Norway – Øyafestivalen

08-17 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

08-19 London, England – All Points East

09-11 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena !

09-12 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena !

09-14 Portland, OR – Moda Center !

09-17 Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival !

09-19 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena !

09-21 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center !

09-23 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum !

09-26 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center !

09-28 Denver, CO – Ball Arena !

09-30 Austin, TX – Moody Center !

10-01 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory !

10-03 Chicago, IL – United Center !

10-05 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena !

10-06 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena !

10-08 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre !

10-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden !

10-12 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center !

10-14 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia !

10-17 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion !

10-19 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater !

10-21 Orlando, FL – Amway Center @

10-23 Miami, FL – FTX Area @

! with EarthGang

@ with Jungle

