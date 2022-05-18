Gorillaz announce 2022 North American Tour Dates
The Gorillaz have announced North American tour dates for the latter half of 2022. The newly announced tour dates will commence a month after shows throughout Europe for the groups summer tour.
The world’s most famous cartoon music group most recently released the ‘Meanwhile‘ EP in August 2021 and their last full length album was the excellent ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.’ Along for the ride on the North American tour dates will be Earthgang and Jungle. The group also posted a short teaser video to social media that mentions special guests Sweetie Irie, Fatoumata Diawara, De La Soul and Bootie Brown, who’s collaborations have been a major part of Gorillaz music throughout the years. The group’s mastermind, Damon Albarn recently made a surprise appearance at Coachella, teaming up with Billie Eilish to perform her single ‘Getting Older‘ as well as ‘Feel Good Inc.,’ which also saw Posdnuos of De La Soul taking the stage to ensure a complete performance of the mega hit track.
Tickets are set to go on sale for the tour on May 20 and details can be found here.
Full dates below:
05-18 Curitiba, Brazil – Curitiba Side Show
05-21 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Mita Festival
06-02 Paris, France – We Love Green
06-04 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
06-09 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
06-11 Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound
06-15 Vienne, France – Theatre Antique
06-17 Nimes, France – Arenes de Nimes
06-19 Rotselaar, Belgium – Werchter Boutique
06-22 Cologne, Germany – Tanzbrunnen
06-24 Berlin, Germany – Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide
06-26 Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
07-02 Beuningen, Netherlands – Down The Rabbit Hole
07-05 Verona, Italy – Arena di Verona
07-22 Byron Bay, Australia – Splendour in the Grass Festival
07-24 Melbourne, Australia – John Cain Arena
07-26 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
08-04 Stockholm, Sweden – Skansen
08-06 Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest
08-10 Oslo, Norway – Øyafestivalen
08-17 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
08-19 London, England – All Points East
09-11 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena !
09-12 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena !
09-14 Portland, OR – Moda Center !
09-17 Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival !
09-19 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena !
09-21 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center !
09-23 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum !
09-26 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center !
09-28 Denver, CO – Ball Arena !
09-30 Austin, TX – Moody Center !
10-01 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory !
10-03 Chicago, IL – United Center !
10-05 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena !
10-06 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena !
10-08 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre !
10-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden !
10-12 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center !
10-14 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia !
10-17 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion !
10-19 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater !
10-21 Orlando, FL – Amway Center @
10-23 Miami, FL – FTX Area @
! with EarthGang
@ with Jungle
Image credit: press