Hardwell set to premiere 11 ID’s at White Night Jerusalem tonight

By Chris Vuoncino 27

Hardwell has said he will premiere 11 new ID’s this week at at White Night Jerusalem. Since his momentous return to headline Ultra Music 2022, the world’s former #1 DJ has maintained momentum with a slew of new singles as fans get ready for the start of his REBELS NEVER DIE tour.

After taking a three and a half year hiatus from the spotlight, Hardwell has clearly maintained his energy, creativity and rabid fan base as he embarks on this new chapter in his career. The return to the main stage of Ultra was only the beginning, as the Dutch DJ also announced a world tour and revealed that 14 track album, titled Rebels Never Die, would also be released via his imprint, Revealed Recordings. Since returning, five new singles have been released to streaming services, including the singles Dopamine, Broken Mirror, and Into the Unknown. Of course, fans are already clamoring for more, and a recent tweet thread seen below shows Hardwell confirming that he has 11 new ID’s to share when he properly begins his world tour on May 26th in Jerusalem, Israel.

With an official release date still unknown for the new album, this will be an exciting opportunity for fans to hear more new music mixed with classic tracks like Spaceman, Apollo, Dare You and any of the other countless hits Hardwell is known for. For now, those who can’t be at the show in Jerusalem will be forced to anxiously await clips of the show to begin surfacing online after the performance to get a taste of the new music on the way from Hardwell. The Rebels Never Die Tour continues on throughout the rest of the year, with upcoming dates in July at Ultra Europe and Tomorrowland next up. For those who want to get a taste of these unreleased dates as the world awaits the official album release, see the dates below and get tickets now!

Image Credit: Hardwell (via Facebook)