Dimitri Vegas, MOUGAI & Like Mike’s ‘Mammoth’ voted #1 best Tomorrowland anthem

By Samantha Reis 46

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike say ‘Thank you so much, we appreciate the love‘ after ‘Mammoth‘ was voted the ultimate track in the Tomorrowland Top 1000.

Music lovers are sovereigns and when given the power to choose their favourite songs there’s little doubt. As voting closed for the Tomorrowland Top 1000, the hit ‘Mammoth’ by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike was crowned, topping this year’s chart.

With One World Radio as host, another edition of the Tomorrowland Top 1000 took place. Music lovers from around the world voted massively for the anthems that had touched them most and elected the 1000 most iconic tracks in Tomorrowland festival history. After compiling the list decided by the fans, One World Radio took everyone on a musical journey through the songs at the heart of the People of Tomorrow, displaying a daily playlist of 125 tracks. This daily countdown took place over the last 8 months until the day the top 10 were presented, culminating in the election of ‘Mammoth’ by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike as the ultimate number 1 in the Tomorrowland Top 1000.

The first position of this top has never been far away from this iconic track by the Belgian brothers, as they had been chasing the second position for the last few years. This time they swap places with Avicii, who topped the top with the extraordinary ‘Levels‘. Third place belongs to Swedish House Mafia‘s immortal anthem ‘Don’t You Worry Child‘, followed by Martin Garrix‘s ‘High On Life‘ and then David Guetta with his powerful ‘Titanium‘, which has climbed an incredible 19 places. These are the top five positions, but it’s worth giving the top 10 a close read:

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, MOGUAI – Mammoth (+1) Avicii – Levels (-1) Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin – Don’t You Worry Child (=) Martin Garrix ft. Bonn – High On Life (=) David Guetta ft. Sia – Titanium (+19) Armin van Buuren – Blah Blah Blah (-1) Alesso vs. OneRepublic – If I Lose Myself (+5) Sebastian Ingrosso, Tommy Trash, John Martin – Reload (-2) Dimitri Vegas, Martin Garrix, Like Mike – Tremor (-2) Armin van Buuren ft. Trevor Guthrie – This Is What It Feels Like (+1)

Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Tiësto and Armin van Buuren are the artists with more tracks featured in this Tomorrowland Top 1000, in which the Netherlands stand out as the most represented country. If you couldn’t follow the Grand finale of this year’s Tomorrowland Top 1000, you can now relive the big moment here. The official playlist is also available below so you can listen to this excitingly eclectic compilation of the biggest all-time radio hit.

Image credit: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (via Facebook)