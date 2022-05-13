Initiate the groove with these house music connoisseurs at EDC Las Vegas 2022

From the very brightest and grooviest of them all, EDC Las Vegas 2022 is definitely satisfying all those house music enthusiasts with a stellar lineup of underground and globally recognized producers. Be sure to get groovy with a few of our must-see artists at this year’s EDC Las Vegas.

When it comes down to house music, Insomniac has always got you covered with superstar events no matter where you are in the world. But EDC Las Vegas not only crafts the ideal lineup for all those house-music lovers but brings together a community of both attendees and artists to connect and enjoy all those energetic beats one can handle. Whether it be an EDC Week event on May 18th to get the party started with a legendary back-to-back set from Dom Dolla and John Summit or catching an exclusive art car set with Wax Motif & Friends on Saturday, May 20th, EDC Las Vegas has clearly got you covered with house music all week long and the days cannot come any sooner for us to dance all day and night in Las Vegas. Showcasing a few of the very best and brightest artists who are undeniably revolutionizing the house music industry, be sure to check out a few of our highly recommended artists to catch at this year’s EDC Las Vegas.

Dom Dolla

Exploring new boundaries comes naturally to Australian-born producer Dom Dolla. It is safe to say moving and grooving are two words that are uncontrollable when this legend hits the decks and welcomes his global audience into his world of enhanced sound design and enticing vocal melodies. Selling out headline shows across Australia, North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe, Dom Dolla has blessed the stages at iconic festivals such as Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, Coachella, and many more. In need of your daily prescription of house music? Well, Dom Dolla has got you covered as those contagious basslines and classic vocal signatures will keep you bumping all night long. A guaranteed crowd-pleaser no matter what time of the day it is, Dom Dolla is continuing to take over the music industry one soulful beat at a time and we are all here for it. Be sure to break it down with Dom Dolla on May 20th at the Neon Garden stage. To keep you vibing until then, listen to his recent uplifting single ‘Strangers’ featuring Mansionair below.

Wax Motif

It can be house, bassline, R&B, or hip-hop, you name it and Wax Motif can definitely produce it. With an incomparable musical camouflage and cutting-edge sound design, the legend Wax Motif can get anyone to the dancefloor in a heartbeat. Radiating an industrial vibe indeed with a side of funk, the amount of dancefloor heaters Wax Motif has unveiled in his career does not go unnoticed. No stranger to the house music scene, this talented artist continues to encourage music loves to power through the party no matter what time it is. Building his imprint known as Divided Soul Records, Wax Motif is unarguably a true don in the house music scene and we are ready to dance the night away at this year’s EDC Las Vegas. Kicking the night off with a legendary Wax Motif & Friends set at the Parliament art car on May 21st. This year we are blessed with two sets as he will also take on the Cosmic Meadow on May 22nd. Proving he is stacked with bass-house heaters, listen to his recent collaboration with longstoryshort for ‘On The Low’ below.

Chris Lake

Taking listeners on a journey through the darker and deeper side of electronic music is easy when Chris Lake hits the decks. Pleasing his audience with those dance-floor ready grooves such as ‘I Want You’ and his epic collaboration with Green Velvet on ‘Deceiver,’ this house legend has experimented with a series of genres in his career which include bass house, techno, and even some progressive to lose full control of your mind and body. Chris Lake is definitely a quality over quantity guy when it comes to releases and those filthy basslines do not go unnoticed in his immaculate production style. With his very own imprint Black Book Records pushing innovation in the house music scene, Chris Lake initiates a whole new vibe in the music industry and we would not have it any other way. Playing at the Circuit Grounds on May 20th and Marquee Dayclub during EDC Week on May 21st, trust us when we say you will not want to miss a Chris Lake set. For now, listen to his latest vibrant collaboration with Cloonee on ‘Nightmares’ below.

