Insomniac shares official Art Car lineups for EDC Las Vegas 2022

Recognized as the world’s largest dance music festival, Insomniac is building the anticipation as they have revealed the official EDC 2022 Art Car stage lineups featuring label takeovers from Insomniac Records, mau5trap, BASSRUSH, In Rotation, Night Mode, and more.

In just under two weeks, thousands and thousands of attendees will be uniting under the Electric Sky for this year’s EDC Las Vegas 2022. After recently announcing the iconic stage lineups and the reveal of the newest bionicJUNGLE stage featuring all genres of house music, EDC cannot come any sooner. With diversity and variety playing a key role in Insomniac’s bookings, they are satisfying all attendees once again as they have shared the official EDC Art car lineups, and let us tell you it is truly magical. While many attendees are hitting the nine stages EDC has to offer, the beauty of EDC is all about discovery. Focusing on the Art Cars which are uniquely placed around the festival grounds, Parliament, Boombox, Rynobus, and the Forest House Art Cars are definitely recommended to check out this year.

Revealing the official Art Car lineups, the Parliament Art Car hosted by Insomniac Records will feature artists such as Sultan + Shepard, Vintage Culture, Born Dirty (Techno Set), Wax Motif & Friends, 12th Planet, Qrion, and a special Zeds Dead after-hours set. The Boombox Art Car will feature artists such as Fantom Freq, Morelia, El Monk, Chris Jay, Mars, Kwon, and many more to keep you dancing all night long. Next up is RNBW to host the Rynobus Art Car which will call upon artists such as Kendoll, Adam Auburn, Fester, Lady Sinclair, and a unique house set from Yellow Claw’s alias €UROTRASH. To keep you grooving, Night Mode will host the same Art Car on Saturday featuring a range of artists including Synymata, longstoryshort, LINK, One True God, and many more. Finally to close out the stage on Sunday for the mau5trap takeover, TSU NAMI, Wenzday, Diamond Dallas Tex, SVNF8, and a one-of-a-kind No Mana b2b set with EDDIE. Now, the Forest Art Car hosted by BASSRUSH has all the heavy hitters to deliver that bass madness including Doctor P (DNB set), FuntCase, Muzz, Koven, and more. IN / ROTATION will takeover Saturday featuring artists such as Cloverdale, Max Low, Bombays, Masteria, and many more. Finally, the Femme House takeover will be blessed by artists such as HANA, Bexxie, Kaleena Zanders, Sam Divine, and more. With many surprise sets in-store at the Art Cars, be sure to stay up to date on Insomniacs’ official app.

Photo Credits: Insomniac Official Press