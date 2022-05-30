Joseph Capriati announces line-up for summer Metamorfosi show at Amnesia Ibiza

By Jack Spilsbury 3

Joseph Capriati will take over the iconic Amnesia Ibiza for three special dates to showcase his brand new concept Metamorfosi, this summer.

It’s only been a few months since Italian Dj and producer Joseph Capriati released his infamous album ‘Metamorfosi’, showcasing the years spent reflecting on self-development and musical development. Now going beyond music, the DJ has revealed an exclusive and special live event taking in the iconic White Isle club of Amnesia. The live show Metamorfosi will take place Friday 22 July, Friday 5 August and Friday 19 August and feature a host of stellar performers alongside Joseph Capriati himself.

The three thrilling live shows will feature incredibly talented artists the likes of Berghain resident and techno label Klockworks founder Ben Klock, techno superstar Sven Väth, the incredible Reinier Zonneveld, and fellow Italian music maestro Enrico Sangiuliano, to name a few. Some of the best artists in the business will be surrounded and accompanied by Amnesia Ibiza’s incredible sound systems and productions. Joseph Capriati discusses the live show when he states:

“It’s a dream come true to have these dates at Amnesia. I have been dreaming about this since the first time I went to the club. Every party will be packed with passion from me and my whole team. Everyone will feel that when they step into the club. We decided to do just three nights so that we can really put everything into each one. I can’t wait to see you there and make sure these events are truly special and unique experiences.”

Tickets for Joseph Capriati presents Metamorfosi are selling quick, so fans eager to see this mesmerising live show in the flesh can buy tickets via Amnesia Ibiza’s official website here. You can find the full line-up poster below.

Image Credit: Press