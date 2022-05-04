John Summit uploads popular remix of The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” for free download: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino

John Summit brings the vibes with his remix of The Weeknd’s smash hit “Sacrifice.” Having a big year already, with major appearances at Ultra Music Festival and Coachella Music Festival, Summit released the song free to fans over social media last week.

The anticipation for the remix had begun earlier this year with Summit alluding to it on social media and even reaching out to the pop star himself, but with no response from The Weeknd, Summit had decided that he couldn’t wait any longer to put it out into the world.

While The Weeknd is known for his crooning vocals and dark R&B vibes, Summit creates an upbeat, fresh take on the mega-hit just in time for festival season and the summer fun ahead. The remix continues to build on his already strong out put in 2022, but showcases his innate ability to find the party in all of his productions. Listening to the remix, one almost forgets the somber tone of The Weeknd’s vocals as the listener instead gets caught up in the bright chords and upbeat percussion that drives from start to finish.

While known for his engaging Twitter presence and high energy shows, Summit’s music crafts a vibe that fits the dance club as much as a summer barbecue with friends. Gifting fans this amazing remix is just part of a busy year for him which will continue to see him take stages all around the globe, both in clubs and on the world’s largest festivals. “Sacrifice” comes amidst recent singles “La Danza” and “Human” so expect to hear all three as John Summit continues to share his house vibes with audiences everywhere!

Stream or download here.

Image credit: press