Julien Vertigo drops 2 new dark techno tracks: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

Julien Vertigo has released two dark and deep techno tracks as part of a brand new EP. The songs are entitled ‘Enigma’ and ‘Peaceful Horizon’ and are out now on Steven Weston’s imprint, Blank Dust.

Julien Vertigo is a DJ/Producer from Nyon in Switzerland and has been an avid electronic music lover for years. His dedication and love for music led him to take a huge leap in 2018 when he decided to fully commit to making niche Melodic Techno. Through his music, he strives to immerse people in an eclectic auditory experience of experimental melodies, techno beats, and unexpected sounds that bring a more natural element to his tracks. Julien has received support from Tiësto through his well-known Club Life Podcast in 2020 and more recently he got some support by Eli & Fur, Øostil, Kevin de Vries to name a few.

‘Enigma’ starts out by creating an interesting soundscape that transports the listener to Julien Vertigo’s world. As the track opens up a bit, more elements are thrown that add to the evolving texture of the track.

“Enigma is the main theme of the EP that will bring you into something kind of mesmerizing and intriguing with a high crispy Lead overlooking a deep melancholic Piano. The idea here was to keep a minimalistic touch in terms of drum patterns to let breathe the synths and give plenty of soul to the melodic side of this tune which will let you fly into a parallel emotional world”, says Julien Veritgo on the newest track.

On the other hand, ‘Peaceful Horizon’ acts as a nice counterpart to ‘Enigma’. With swirling synths and a grounding kick track, the eutopic world is still very much present, not to mention the delicately crafted additions of ‘ear candy’ that you can find sprinkled throughout.

Listen to ‘Enigma’ and ‘Peaceful Horizon’ below:

