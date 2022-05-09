Search

 

 

Alwz snny gif banner
Alwz snny gif banner
Avicii Madonna
Featured, Industry, News

Madonna to release compilation that includes remixes from Avicii, Axwell and others

By
10

Some of the biggest hits from Madonna are soon to get the proper remix treatment from some of the industry’s biggest names. 

The Queen of Pop announced that she will be celebrating her milestone achievement of 50 #1 hits on the Billboard charts (still currently the only artist to reach this mark) by releasing an album that features some of her biggest songs remixed by some of the most famous producers in electronic music. The retrospective album will be titledFinally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones,’ to which Madonna herself curated the tracklist. 

The album will come in both a 16-track edition and a 50-track deluxe edition that includes iconic remixes and hits such as “Vogue, “Like a Prayer,” “Hung Up” and others. One of the most notable remixes is, in fact, Avicii’s “Girls Gone Wild,” which still, to this day, stands on its own within the industry. Outside of Avicii, producers such as Above & Beyond, Eddie Amador, Axwell, Benny Benassi, Honey Dijon and many others put their own twist on the Queen’s remarkable discography. 

‘Finally Enough Love’ marks Madonna’s first project as part of her groundbreaking global partnership with Warner Music Group that was announced last year in which the agreement promised to see many of these types of album role-outs starting in 2022. 

The 16-track album will make its debut on streaming services starting June 24th. On August 19th, both editions will be available for digital download as well as on vinyl and CD. 

Check out ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’ for pre-order here. 

Madonna

 

Image Credit: Barcroft Media

Tags: , , ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]