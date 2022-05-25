MDLBEAST unveil dates for XP Conference and SOUNDSTORM for 2022 editions

By Ellie Mullins 28

The popular Saudi Arabian conference and festival is back for another groundbreaking edition, with the XP Conference and SOUNDSTORM festival returning to change the game at the end of the year.

As one of the final main events of the year, MDLBEAST has fast become a game changing company in Saudi Arabia, putting itself at the forefront of entertainment in the region and breaking boundaries. Now, the conference and festival is back again for two more editions, set to deliver a week full of entertainment, industry expertise and unmissable sets as MDLBEAST conquers once again in 2022.

Debuting last year, the XP Conference brought creatives, music professionals and industry experts together for informative panels, creative workshops and more which proved to be beneficial and successful for everyone involved. Advocating for diversity, developing arts & technology and making a difference, it is also an important pillar of what the company MDLBEAST embodies. The conference returns on November 28-30, and more details about the program are set to be announced soon. Strategy Director Nada Alhelabi stated:

“XP is one of the main pillars of MDLBEAST as it aims at empowering the local scene, develop talents in music, art, & culture and technology. Through XP we are able to promote the region and accelerate positive change in diversity and gender equality through advocacy groups, research and knowledge-led insights. We can take things to the next level through the second edition of the XP Music Conference.”

The festival itself, SOUNDSTORM also follows record breaking editions in 2019 and 2021 with yet another unmissable year. With last year seeing the likes of David Guetta, Axwell /\ Ingrosso, Tiësto and just about any other name you could think of across 8 different, immersive stages, MDLBEAST ensure that 2022 will follow with another explosive edition and continue to build up high expectations. SOUNDSTORM returns on 1-3 December and lineups are set to start being announced soon.

Register for the conference here, and check out the festival website here to register for first chance at tickets. In the meantime, recap on the 2021 edition below.

Image credit: MDLBEAST (via Facebook)