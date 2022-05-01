MK & Paul Woolford pull together for emotive new single “Teardrops”: Listen

By Ryan Ford 35

Heavyweight producers MK and Paul Woolford have come together for an irresistible piano house hit titled ‘Teardrops’, enlisting Toronto-based R&B duo Majid Jordan for this certified smash hit.

With two esteemed names such as these on the track credits, you expect top quality levels of production, and sure do they deliver with this 3-minute house music masterpiece. Honing in on their strengths, the track is driven by its infectious melodic top-line, complete with a moreish piano riff that reappears throughout. Their work in the higher frequencies provides the perfect compliment to the vocals that elevate the production further. Calling upon former Drake-collaborators Majid Jordan, “Teardrops” takes on an added touch of feeling, with soothing tones and powerful lyricism entering the mix to top off a brilliantly emotive record.

“Teardrops” arrives just in time for summer, and there is minimal doubt that it will receive heavy radio attention in the months to come. Both DJs are sure to take the record on tour as well with Paul Woolford heading to festivals such as Tomorrowland this summer, while MK is set to play a summer residency alongside Calvin Harris in Ibiza.

Be sure to check out the melancholic new MK and Paul Woolford collaboration for yourselves, below!

Image Credit: Miami New Times & Paul Woolford Soundcloud