For dance music enthusiasts, it is always exciting to hear great music when watching films and TV. Not only will this bring a certain energy to what you are watching and hold your interest, but often you will find that it is a great way to discover some new music. So, what are a few Netflix films that have good dance music in and show the impact of dance music? There are plenty of good options to check out, and hopefully this will help you to find some new songs and artists. Keep reading to discover a few of the best Netflix films that feature dance music tracks today.

Daft Punk Unchained

For dance music enthusiasts, Daft Punk is pioneering on the scene and has revolutionized music over the last 30 years. Their astonishing rise to fame is chronicled in the fantastic Daft Punk Unchained documentary, which any dance music fan should find fascinating. The French duo announced their retirement after 28 years in the industry in 2021, so now is a great time to check out this documentary and reflect on the impact that they have had on the dance scene over the years.

This Was Tomorrow

Another documentary worth checking out is This Was Tomorrow. The documentary is about the legendary Tomorrowland electronic dance music festival and follows the journey of several people from all over the world that come to attend the festival. With so many festivals canceled over the last few years, this is a documentary that will get you in the mood and could give you a few new artists to check out.

What We Started

What We Started is an absorbing documentary that looks into the past, present, and future of dance music. There is plenty of brilliant archival footage featuring legendary names from the scene like Pete Tong and Paul Oakenfold and follows turntable legend Carl Cox as he comes to the end of his career. Up and coming global superstar Martin Garrix also stars in the documentary as he reflects on the industry and his experiences to date.

Trainspotting

Moving away from documentaries, for dance music lovers, there is no film greater than Trainspotting. The classic from 1996 is renowned for its soundtrack, which features huge names like Brian Eno, Elastica, Ice MC, Pulp, and Iggy Pop. The film itself is one of the best black-comedy films of all time and is always a joy to watch whether it is your first time seeing it or your 50th.

If you are looking for films and shows that feature dance music, then these are all great choices. In addition to playing great music throughout, you could also learn a thing or two about the impact of dance music on society as well as find new artists and songs to enjoy.