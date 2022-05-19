Noisia release third and final album ‘Closer’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 20

Noisia gives fans a heartfelt send-off with the album ‘Closer’ enlisting talents the likes of Skrillex, Black Sun Empire and, The Upbeats.

musical Dutch trio Noisia have finally released their much anticipated third and final album titled ‘Closer’. Announcing their upcoming split at the end of 2020 along with a final world tour, the obvious Covid-19 pandemic subsequently meant a delay to allow the trio to give fans an adequate send-off. This delay allowed Noisia (who is made up of Martijn van Sonderen, Nik Roos, and Thijs de Vlieger) to let the creative juice flow and thus ‘Closer’ was formed.

Composed of 20 thrilling tracks, ‘Closer’ is the perfect oud to Noisia’s past work as well as offering a fresh experimental aspect, straying away from their usual hot and heavy drum n bass portfolio. Opening track ‘Three (Intro)’ conveys the emotional aspect of the album, lyricless and filled with orchestral pieces, it’s the perfect stepping stone into what to expect from the full LP. Short-lived, however, the album quickly takes a turn into the usually hard-hitting and fiery Dnb bangers we all love and are used to from Noisia. Throughout the album unexpected twists and turns are made, such as the track ‘The Hole Pt. 1′ containing more electronic aspects, it truly showcases the versatility of all producers involved. The articulate collection of music features incredible collaborations with talents the likes of The Upbeats, Skrillix, Camo and Krooks, and, Halogenix.

Noisia’s third and final album is out now on VISION, check it out on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Fans should be aware that Noisia are also scheduled to go on one final farewell tour this summer, find the remaining tickets via their official website here.

Image Credit: Rutger Prins