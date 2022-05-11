Oliver Heldens brings back funky summer vibes with Nile Rodgers and House Gospel Choir on track ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’: Listen

By Nina Kraljević 19

World star Oliver Heldens is back with a funky release in collaboration with legendary Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers and House Gospel Choir – their cover of legendary track ‘I Was Made For Lovin You‘ is the perfect anthem for this summer season.

Oliver Heldens is in it for a groovy summer season of 2022 and his new track, cover of legendary Kiss song ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ is great proof of it. This world-class Dutch producer linked up with Chic legend Nile Rodgers and the extraordinary London-based House Gospel Choir for powerful vocals. The track was released on May 6 by Kangarooli Tracks under license to RCA Records, and is already gathering massive interest from the music world.

The Dutch producer keeps himself busy with constant releases under both his name and underground alias HI-LO, with his previous release being ‘Industria’ with with Eli Brown. This new summer anthem under the Heldens name is funky and groovy in every sense and gives nostalgia that pays respect to its origin, but enriches it with catchy electric guitar provided by legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers, known for his work through band Chic, but also his individual collaborations with David Bowie, Daft Punk and many more, constantly being found on timeless summer hits. The vocals fit perfectly for the vibe of 80s disco and House Gospel Choir once again shows what happens when choirs link up with house music, genre originating from disco itself. One could argue this was a match made in heaven, and Oliver Hendels himself didn’t hesitate to share his excitement about this piece of work on Instagram:

“When I made the very funk & disco inspired bassline for this track in 2015, I knew it was one of my best basslines since ‘Gecko’, and I just had to send it to one of my all-time heroes Nile Rodgers. He also loved it and he blessed the track with his signature jamming electric funk guitars, which was a dream come true for me!

Finding the right vocal for this track has been a real journey though, I’ve done over a dozen of toplines on it with several singers/songwriters, but in the end the hook of KISS’ iconic hit “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” turned out to be a match made in heaven. And with the extraordinary House Gospel Choir on board, they managed to make it sound even more heavenly!”

Oliver Heldens is jam-packed with sets at various shows across the globe this festival season and it’s guaranteed you will hear this tune on one of his sets.

‘I Was Made For Lovin You’ by Oliver Heldens, Nile Rodgers and House Gospel Choir can be streamed now on all streaming platforms, and you can check it out below:

Image Credit: press