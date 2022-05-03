On this month 10 years ago: Porter Robinson released ‘Language’

Porter Robinson and his track 'Language' is one of those. Although he has now evolved from that type of sound as an artist now, the track had acted as a portal, opening him up to the rest of his career and allowing him to grow and shape himself as an artist.

Even today, the track is still played in his sets and he nods to the anniversary of it each year, as one of those productions that unarguably changed his world.

‘Language’, released on 1 April 2012, turns 10 years old this month and it’s still hard to believe. A whole decade later, ‘Language’ still retains that utterly euphoric and magical vibe, like a flame burning brightly that could never be extinguished. Released through Big Beat Records on April 10, it was uploaded by Porter Robinson to YouTube on April 1 – to this day, that very video now has close to 10 million views. Later it was released in the UK on 12 April by Ministry of Sound as part of an EP package. In the UK, the song would go on to be No.1 on the UK Indie chart, whilst reaching No.3 on the UK Dance chart and No.4 in Scotland’s charts. Across the pond in America, it was charted on Billboard’s US Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart at No.7, later going on to receive Gold certification in Australia and Silver in the UK according to ARIA and BPI respectively.