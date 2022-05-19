Rivessi unveils eclectic new single ‘Say Goodbye’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 24

Blessing fans alike with the most captivating of sound(s), Rivessi unveils a Future/Tech House single for the ages, entitled ‘Say Goodbye.’ Incorporating a style of play like no other, this fast-rising star will have listeners feeling some type of way throughout.

Looking to further enhance his presence within the electronic dance industry, Rivessi (real name Daniel Clarke) has just released the most eclectic of singles, entitled ‘Say Goodbye.’ Offering those feel-good vibes from the off-set, the UK-based DJ/producer has opted for a radio friendly sound, whilst at the same time, incorporates elements of Future House and Tech House. Taking us all on musical journey like no other, ‘Say Goodbye’ leaves no doubt to the imagination, and if this latest release is anything to go by, we cannot wait of what’s next from this fast-rising star.

Multifaceted in every sense of the word, Rivessi took inspiration towards music production from an early age, with the man of the moment, having also grown a passion towards the art of piano playing. Experimenting with an array of genres and styles, it comes to no surprise that his capabilities are endless, whilst his status as a renowned digital marketer, has only further amplified his ability at captivating large audiences at quick succession and no matter the style of play that may be on offer. With this said, his first track ‘How You Control It‘ amassed over 40k streams on his own music label, Zyron Music, and in turn, has laid the foundations of what is set to be a prosperous career within our community.

Taking the dance scene by storm, one fire track at a time, collaborations with the likes of C.M.F and Brøder, in the form of ‘Thinking About You‘ and ‘Without Your Love‘ respectively, act as further indicators towards everything that Rivessi has set out to achieve, and we are all for it. More than set on following the same successful pathway, ‘Say Goodbye’ will have anyone feeling some type of way, whilst its emotive lyrics combine perfectly with the most scintillating of drops. A true gem of a track, be sure to check it out in all its glory below, as we will be keeping a close eye on Rivessi and all his future endeavors. For the time being however, you can stay up to date, by following the man of the moment on Instagram and Soundcloud. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Rivessi (Press)