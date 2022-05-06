Rony Seikaly unveils scintillating debut album ‘Moonwalk’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 4

Presenting his debut artist album in the most enticing of fashions, Rony Seikaly has delivered a body of work for the ages, in the form of ‘Moonwalk.’ “It’s an eclectic group of tracks that have been created with no restrictions from any label,” Seikaly says

Blessing us all with the most eclectic of sound(s), Rony Seikaly has just unveiled his debut artist album, entitled ‘Moonwalk.’ Comprised of 26 original tracks, this double album is more than set on taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, as the man of the moment ensures a body of work full of atmospheric, deep and suggestive house music. Having made a name for himself for over a decade now, Seikaly is the epitome of an artist that has mastered his craft to the utmost of perfection, with each of his musical endeavors acting as a clear representation of the core values and visions that he has set out achieve thus far in his career.

Portraying the most emotive of messages through his love for music, ‘Hide & Seek‘ kick starts the proceedings in the truest of fashions, with a deep but yet bright aura setting the tone of what’s to come. As versatile as ever, tracks such as ‘Cabin Fever‘ and ‘Dreams Fever‘ alongside Ahlux offer a modern twist on his beloved house genre, whilst ‘Needles‘ will have anyone feeling some type of way through the addition of hypotic drums and expertly crafted synth moods. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, tracks such as ‘Hey Man,’ ‘Damage Done,’ ‘Calling Out Your Name‘ and ‘Ephemeral,’ further amplify the musical prowess of this genius mind, with each production ranging from immersive and deep, to dreamy and fully abstract, to even the funkiest of vibes that will have anyone grooving in no time at all.

Leaving us all in awe, one fire track at a time, we cannot help but feel that sense of euphoria throughout the entirety of the ‘Moonwalk’ LP. Illustrating Seikaly’s passion of exploring new sound(s) on a daily, collaborations with Grammy winner Diddy, in the form of a brooding house track, ‘Won’t Stop Now,’ and ‘Envidia‘ alongside Venezuelan-Iranian urban artist Sasha, can only further indicate the new artistic approaches that are brought to the table, as this multifaceted artist has set his sights on nothing other than global domination, and we are all for it. Elevating his prominent style of play in the most scintillating of fashions, each track on the album offers its own distinct element of surprise, with Seikaly stating the following on this captivating body of work;

“It’s an eclectic group of tracks that have been created with no restrictions from any label. It’s music that I feel and what comes out is a house music story that was made from within my deeper emotions at that moment.”

Liberating to say the least, we can’t help but be full of praise of this mesmerising body of work, with Seikaly once more proving the undeniable musical talent that he possesses. A truly enticing, and yet at the same time emotive LP, ‘Moonwalk’ will have anyone experiencing an array of emotions, as the house genre is explored in the most intriguing of fashions. With each track further indicating the hard work that has been endured in order to bring this double album to life, you will have to trust us when we say, you don’t want to be missing out on not even one of these eclectic productions. Out now under his very own STRIDE record label, be sure to check out ‘Moonwalk’ in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to leave us your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Tongomes