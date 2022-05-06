SAGA Beach to host Calvin Harris in Romania for the first time this July

By Ryan Ford 48

Calvin Harris will perform in Romania for the first time, as SAGA Festival brings a new experience, SAGA Beach, to Mamaia Beach on 30 July, later this year.

SAGA Festival will brandish an additional experience for its fans this year, as the popular electronic music concept is also set to take over Mamaia Beach in Romania, for an exclusive event on 30 July 2022. The event, aptly named SAGA Beach, will invite one of the world’s most decorated DJs and producers, Calvin Harris, to perform a unique solo show in Romania for the first time as part of what is guaranteed to be one of the most unforgettable beach parties this season.

Having dominated headline slots over the years at some of the world’s biggest festivals, he will be ready and raring to face the challenges of a new crowd during this exclusive performance. The Scotsman is set to spark up an electric atmosphere as the Romanian public will welcome him with open arms once he arrives at the Mamaia Beach resort in only a few months’ time.

Those in attendance can expect to hear some of Calvin’s greatest hits come July, as his discography boasts many global chart-topping hits. Tickets for his exclusive performance on Mamaia Beach are available for purchase now via the SAGA website here.

Before the party takes to the beach, SAGA Festival itself will return to Romania for its second edition. Inside its new home of the National Arena in Bucharest, the festival will play host to esteemed names such as Afrojack, DJ Snake, Jax Jones, Joel Corry and Marshmello across 3 days, 3-5 June 2022.

Image Credit: Insomniac