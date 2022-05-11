Second Sky unveils incredible full lineup for 2022 edition

By Ellie Mullins 18

Returning for the third edition, Porter Robinson’s curated festival Second Sky is returning on October 29 & 30, and has unveiled its full lineup with a stellar roster of multi-genre artists.

After revealing that tickets would go sale this Friday 13 May, with pre-sale access being available to sign up for via the website here, Second Sky have finally unveiled the full lineup poster after a week of day-by-day artist announcements, and it is stellar to say the least. Of course, the headline set goes to no other than the man himself Porter Robinson, but its the revival of his alias Virtual Self that has shook all of the fans up, because this time he isn’t performing alone. For the very first time, Virtual Self is going B2B with G Jones, for a set that is not to be missed. After performing at Second Sky in 2019 and the virtual iteration Secret Sky, G Jones and Virtual Self will be one of the biggest highlights of the two-day festival. With Porter seemingly reviving his neotrance side project, could we expect to hear new music from it soon? We’ll have to wait and see.

Going further down the lineup, RL Grime will make for a huge highlight with one of his energetic sets, and British producer of ‘Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)‘ fame, Fred Again.., will make for a euphoric set with his style of house that has swept the world. salute will be joining the in-person event following his Secret Sky 2021 set, and Hudson Mohawke also adds to the range of British talent on display at the festival this year. The genius of Second sky is that it also doesn’t just showcase DJs, and this is evident with other names such as rapper Bladee, Japanese singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu and synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay.

Tickets for the festival go on pre-sale on 13 May at 11am PT. General sale starts the same day at 2pm, if tickets are still available. Check out the full lineup for Second Sky 2022 below.

Image credit: Second Sky, art by David Aguado

Featured image credit: Yasi (Jasmine Safaeian)