Second Sky unveils ticket sale information for third edition

Taking place this Halloween weekend, on October 29 & 30 in Oakland, the Porter Robinson fronted Second Sky festival is all set for its third ever edition. Now, it has unveiled the ticket on sale date information and prices for fans to gear up for another incredible edition.

Second Sky is definitely the holy grail for all Porter Robinson fans: his very own curated festival, where the lineup includes a headlining set by him, coming after tons of acts throughout the day that fall perfectly into his style of music. Although the full lineup has not yet been revealed for this year, an act will be announced shortly day by day until the full 2022 roster of names is completed.

Ticket sales for this year start next Friday, May 13 with pre-sale at 10AM PT. If there are still tickets left, the rest will go on general sale on the same day at 2PM PT, if stocks last (which, judging by how fast previous editions have sold, will be unlikely). This year, there will be 2-day GA and VIP options for the first time, allowing fans to not have to buy tickets to both days of the festival separately. Although the lineup is the same for both days, it has been a popular choice to experience it twice among the fanbase, and this new ticket option is proving to be a popular move.

Tickets start from $159 without fees for a single day GA pass, going up to $319 for a single day VIP pass, which is also the same price as a 2-day GA pass. 2-day VIP passes will be on sale for $639, and all prices are without fees. An interesting and eye-catching addition to the VIP amenities this year is The Easy/Speak Lounge, said to be modelled off the music video for popular track ‘Easy‘.

Gear up to see Porter Robinson and a whole host of incredible, yet to be announced, artists and sign up for the presale through the website here.

