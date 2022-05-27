Spotify will feature political ads for the first time since banning them in 2020

By Lakshay Bhagtani 16

The globally renowned audio streaming and media services provider Spotify is set to return with political advertisements yet again after banning them in 2020 amidst the elections in the United States. A lot of allegations were circulated back then blaming the platform for spreading misinformation online. As a matter of fact, Spotify will refrain from accepting ads from any sort of issue-based political groups and only known candidates will be allowed to use the platform for hosting ads.

“Following our pause of political ads in early 2020, we have spent the past two years strengthening and enhancing our processes, systems, and tools to responsibly validate and review this content. We are now beginning to sell select political advertisements in opted-in third-party podcasts via the Spotify Audience Network in the U.S.” – Unknown Spokesperson from Spotify

Elsewhere, nearly 36 episodes of the infamous podcast The Joe Rogan Experience have suddenly disappeared from the platform out of thin air. The situation is being explained by Spotify as a technical issue that is being looked into.

“Spotify is aware of this technical issue, and we are looking into it now”

It was previously reported that Joe Rogan personally asked the music streaming service to remove around 113 episodes in February.

Read Next – EDC Las Vegas 2022: Top B2B sets to not miss during one of the world’s largest dance music festivals

Image Credit: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio. Joe Maiorana/AP, FILE