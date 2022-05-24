Snoop Dogg and Steve Aoki to airdrop singles from EP to NFT holders

By illu 12

Snoop Dogg and Steve Aoki are airdropping exclusive music for “Snoop’s Stash Box” & “A0K1VERSE” NFT holders from their upcoming debut EP titled ‘Da Da’.

Steve Aoki and Snoop Dogg have been the leading artists in the NFT/web3 space since 2021 before NFTs got famous. Now both artists are joining forces and have partnered up to create a new alias dubbed Alpha Doggz.

Alpha Doggz are releasing their debut EP titled ‘Da Da‘ soon and the project will be released exclusively via blockchain-based Gala Music, in collaboration with Snoop Dog’s revitalized web3 record label Death Row Records. Therefore, select NFT holders of Snoop’s Stash Box and passport holders of A0K1VERSE, will be receiving exclusive music from the EP before the public release. Selected NFT holders of Snoop’s Stash Box will receive the song song ‘Super Freak,’ which features October London. A0K1VERSE passport holders will be receiving the ‘Holy Grail’ single.

“Each track off the new EP features the rap and EDM luminaries at their creative best,” notes the press release, with “Da Da” and “Holy Grail” said to be “classic Steve Aoki club bangers,” while “Girls” and “How I Do It” clearly “evoke Snoop’s unmistakable laid back groove.”

The first 2 tracks from the forthcoming Steve Aoki n @SnoopDogg present Alpha Doggz Da Da EP will premiere this Thursday. One song will be airdropped to Snoop Stashbox token holders and another to @a0k1verse Passport holders. Full EP Details coming soon. Only on @GoGalaMusic pic.twitter.com/fvKwiov9bi — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) May 18, 2022

Snoop Dogg became a hot topic in both the Hip Hop and NFT worlds after acquiring Death Row Records in February, and it is evident that Gala Music will be the sole location where Death Row will reside in the Metaverse. Gala Music was launched at the beginning of 2022 and is already collaborating with major acts. The upcoming debut EP includes 5 songs:

Girls Holy Grail Super Freak ft. October London How I Do This Da Da

There is currently no official release date, and Steve Aoki indicated on Twitter that the airdrop will be delayed.

The @SnoopDogg x Steve Aoki Present Alpha Doggz airdrop on @gogalamusic is being pushed as we refine the work and make a few tweaks. We all want to ensure the product blows your mind. — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) May 20, 2022

Image source: AllHipHop