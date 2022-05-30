Search

 

 

Alwz snny gif banner
Alwz snny gif banner
Swedish House Mafia
Featured, Industry, News

Swedish House Mafia almost had Sting as their special guest for Coachella 2022 performance

By
76

Coachella is known for putting together some of the most unique experiences that one can get at a music festival. Whether through the activities or the artists, you are always in for a surprise in the desert. And now, a recent Billboard article has revealed that there were plans for a major surprise guest appearance that never happened during the Swedish House Mafia show.

Before they arranged to co-headline both Sunday nights at Coachella with The Weeknd, the Swedish House Mafia was not only going to bring out the “Blinding Lights” singer as a surprise but also another industry legend, Sting. The original idea surfaced during a sitdown with Billboard discussing women in music management. The trio’s manager, Dina Sahim, discussed the initial plans for Coachella’s closing slot after Ye (Kanye West) decided to drop out.

As Swedish House Mafia booked their performance a year in advance, they went through many rehearsals to craft the show. The mock-up of the set included the surprise appearances (at the time) by both The Weeknd and Sting. However, when plans shifted and The Swedes agreed to do a joint show with The Weekend, Sting was ultimately dropped from the set.

“It’s mind-blowing to look back and see what [we] put together and accomplished together. It’s so much better when you win together.” – Dina Sahim, Billboard

Sting, the rock icon who gained fame, not just in his solo career but firstly as The Police’s lead singer, is no stranger to working with the Swedish House Mafia. The Wallsend native is featured on the latest Mafia album, ‘Paradise Again,’ in the form of the track “Redlight.” The song is a reimagination of The Police’s famed tune, “Roxanne.”

It’s a shame Sting was unable to grace the Coachella stage, but the Swedes and The Weeknd still put on a show for the ages. We might never know what a Sting and Swedish House Mafia joint performance will look like, but you never know. There is always a chance.

Image Credit: Swedish House Mafia/ Facebook

Tags: , , ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]