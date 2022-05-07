Techno supremacy: a brief review

By Samantha Reis 13

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? This is one of the most famous topics in history, and right after it comes the question about the advent of techno.

There is a lot of disagreement about the year this genre was born, the country where it started and who the pioneers were. The search for these answers has initiated endless discussions that often sail in circles when the most relevant is not to name a country or a person as the absolute creator of techno but to understand the importance of its emergence in the electronic music industry.

What is techno? If for some it is just one of the dozens of styles that dance music offers today, the truth is that techno is part of the genesis of most of the genres we know today. It is part of the origin of electronic music and will certainly be in its future, given the development that the genre continues to have. Techno, as its name implies, is intimately linked with technology. It’s music created from electronic instruments, mostly drum machines and synthesizers. Some of the most famous hardware are the Roland TR-808 and TR-909 drum machines and the bassline generator TB-303 and there are many others that fill the studios of most techno producers like the Korg machines. One of the reasons this genre is an extremely danceable sound is the way it’s constructed. Built around repetitive beats, techno favours looping basslines and patterned percussion for the lead, with the other elements of the track growing from there. Techno introduced and immortalised four-four time which has become the secret recipe to fill the dancefloor and in terms of tempo the average range is from 120 bpm to 150. The pulsing kick drums, hypnotic sequences and deep bass sounds found in so many genres today are the DNA of techno and what makes it so fascinating.