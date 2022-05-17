Tiësto releases charity remix of Tom Odell’s melancholic ‘Another Love’: Listen

By Nina Kraljević

Dutch superstar Tiësto has teamed up with famous singer-songwriter Tom Odell‘s 2013 hit ‘Another Love’ to come up with a charity remix of the track; released on Sony Music Entertainment.

The song ‘Another Love’, although released in 2013, has stuck around on the Global Top 50 list on Spotify, with accumulating over 1b global streams, 1.4b Youtube views, 800m views on Tik Tok and never-ending popularity, cementing itself as an all-time classic that has connected people all around the world in the last decade. It’s melancholic, but epic melodies have gained traction in the last few months, with the song becoming the unofficial anthem of the Ukrainian Tik Tok community, expressing their sorrows for the ongoing tragic events and reminiscing of the peaceful past. Tom, humbled by the videos, showed up to North Railway Station in Bucharest to perform the song for the refugees to raise awareness of the situation, ahead of a charity performance at the National Arena organised by ALDA and SAGA Festival, which raised over €1 million.

Just a few hours ago, Tom Odell performed ‘Another Love’ at a Romanian train station as people fleeing Ukraine arrived. Crowds welcomed his powerful performance with Ukrainian flags 💛💙 @charliemackesy #StandWithUkraine #TomOdell pic.twitter.com/ONmSzhSNZn — Choose Love (@chooselove) March 11, 2022

The remix was created with a lovely incentive of the Dutch DJ wanting to help the cause, so he teamed up with Tom to donate all the royalties to a charity called Choose Love. As he wrote on Instagram:

“I have always loved the original song and was inspired by the connection it made w/ people around the world. There is no better way to support people in great need at this time, than through the power of music and I‘m thrilled to be a part of this project with @tompeterodell . Together we @chooselove by donating our royalties from this special remix for the refugees of Ukraine.”

About the remix, Tom Odell said: “I’m so happy to be collaborating with Tiësto on this remix to raise much needed funds for the people of Ukraine. Choose Love is a charity close to my heart and the proceeds from this song will be donated directly to help their vital work in the region.”

The Tiësto remix of ‘Another Love’ by Tom Odell is out now, and you can check it out below as well as through other streaming platforms here.

Image Credit: Press/Andrew Whitton