Tiësto will debut his genesis NFT ‘EAGLE’ at EDC Las Vegas

By illu 57

Tiësto is dropping his genesis NFT and exclusive music for NFT holders and there’s a way to gain early access.

From May 20th to May 22nd, Insomniac is introducing the NFT art gallery at EDC Las Vegas, with artists such as Tiësto, Deadmau5, LIL Texas, Svdden Death, and others, as well as well-known NFT projects such as MoonBirds and Clonex, all having their NFT displayed at the EDC art gallery and LGND marketplace.

Fans who purchase the Tiësto NFT from the onsite EDC art gallery or from the LGND marketplace will gain exclusive early access to Tiësto’s next genesis NFT drop “EAGLE,” as well as a preview of never-before-heard music from the artist himself, including “Repeat It” from Musical Freedom, and many more perks. Tiësto has been a crypto enthusiast for many years, and now he is set to make his web3 debut with “EAGLE.”

“I’ve been invested in crypto-currency for many years and have been fascinated by all that is happening in the NFT space,” saysTiësto. “I’ve been working on this project with my team for the last year to incorporate the blockchain with my art and music in new and exciting ways. This is only the beginning – as we continue to use this technology to do things that were never before possible. Welcome to the launch of the Tiësto digital universe!”

Tiësto will reveal his “EAGLE” genesis release date soon, he has been employing the eagle design in most of his artworks; and his on-stage visuals this design is a little cryptic, but the artist has been using it as a reflection of his career, transforming it into a symbol of power, perseverance, and new beginnings. Attendees at EDC Las Vegas will be able to view the gallery both in-person and online. collectors can find all the Insomniac NFTs online at the LGND marketplace from May 20th till May 27th, all NFTs are hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, and can be bought using a credit card or cryptocurrency. The onsite EDC Galery EDC will be available for viewing in the giant mushrooms between Pixel Forest and the bionic JUNGLE stage.

All Access Eagle NFT ! The first phase in my digital universe launch and key to my Genesis NFT going live… @LGNDART @EDC_LasVegas https://t.co/1L9PNPP8Lw — Tiësto (@tiesto) May 20, 2022

Image Source: Insomniac