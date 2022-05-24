Tomorrowland unveil Love Tomorrow Conference inside iconic Freedom Stage

By Ellie Mullins 44

Tomorrowland is now delving into the world of conferences, hosting their first Love Tomorrow Conference in the iconic Freedom Stage on 28 July, before the festival kicks off its third weekend.

With the festival exploring many different avenues as of late (recently announcing a glamping experience in the heart of the Dubai desert), this Love Tomorrow Conference is yet another extension of the ever-growing Tomorrowland brand. Gathering world-class speakers for a day on Thursday 28 July, one day before the festival’s third weekend, the Freedom Stage will be open for this special event.

Joining the first edition of the Love Tomorrow Conference, Tomorrowland will host names such as Ida Engberg, Ali Tabrizi, Lieven Vanlommel and many more with 7 names announced to start with. Promising many more names, we will see industry experts and producers across different genres sharing their expertise to the crowds and fans alike. With a main focus on sustainability and youth engagement, Tomorrowland stated:

“We believe that, in order to create a better tomorrow, we need to reconnect to nature, to humanity and to ourselves. The Love Tomorrow Conference is all about restoring connections and onboarding the people of tomorrow to this adventure”.

The first 250 lucky people to sign up received free entry to this event, but you can still sign up and get tickets now. You can also combine your visit to the conference with a ticket to the third weekend of all three days of the festival. Find out more and buy tickets here.

Image credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)