Top music festivals to attend this summer across the globe in 2022
This upcoming summer is set to welcome back many of the world’s largest electronic music festivals across America and Europe.
Below, you can find the top music festivals this summer globally for 2022; you’ll find dates, locations, and line-up highlights.
1. Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas
Date: May 20-22
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada – USA
Artists: Testpilot, David Guetta & MORTEN present: Future Rave, Vintage Culture b2b James Hype
2. Lightning in a Bottle
Date: May 25-30
Location: Buena Vista Lake, California – USA
Artists: Glass Animals, Kaytranada, GRiZ
Genre: House, techno
3. Skyline Orlando
Date: May 27-28
Location: Orlando, Florida – USA
Artists: Adam Beyer, Eric Prydz, Hot Since 82
Genre: Progressive, deep house
4. Get Funky
Date: May 27-28
Location: Salt Lake City – USA
Artists: Benny Benassi, Dom Dolla, J.Worra
Genre: House, techno, deep
5. Sunset Music Festival
Date: May 27-29
Location: Tampa, Florida – USA
Artists: Alesso, Gryffin, Skrillex
Genre: Progressive house, bass, trap
6. Intents Festival
Date: May 27-29
Location: Oisterwijk, Netherlands
Artists: D-Block & S-Te-Fan vs Sub Zero Project, Da Tweekaz, Radical Redemption
Genre: Hardstyle
7. Under Construction
Date: May 28-29
Location: Avondale, Arizona – USA
Artists: Chris Lake b2b Fisher, Cloonee, Loco Dice
Genre: EDM, house
8. Big Beach Spring Break
Date: May 26-29
Location: Zrce Beach, Novalja – Croatia
Artists: Alle Farben, NERVO, Plastik Funk
Genre: EDM, house, deep
9. Emporium Festival
Date: May 28
Location: Wijchen, Germany
Artists: Code Black, Lucas & Steve, Nicky Romero
Genre: Hardstyle, EDM, house
10. Movement Festival
Date: May 28-30
Location: Detroit, Michigan – USA
Artists: 2 Chainz, Duck Sauce, Maceo Plex
Genre: House, deep, rap
11. Creamfields South
Date: June 2-4
Location: Chelmsford, UK
Artists: Calvin Harris, David Guetta, MK
Genre: EDM, house, hardstyle
12. World Club Dome – Las Vegas Edition
Date: June 3-5
Location: Frankfurt, Germany
Artists: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet, W&W
Genre: EDM, hardstyle, big room
13. SAGA Festival
Date: June 3-5
Location: Bucharest, Romania
Artists: Afrojack, DJ Snake, Tiёsto
Genre: EDM, big room
14. Dreamstate Harbor
Date: June 11-12
Location: Los Angeles, California – USA
Artists: Bryan Kearney, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Tritonal
Genre: Trance, Psy-trance, progressive
15. Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Date: June 16-19
Location: Manchester, Tennessee – USA
Artists: Gryffin, Flume, REZZ
Genre: Pop, house, bass
16. Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge
Date: June 18-19
Location: George, Washington – USA
Artists: Kaskade, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Moore Kismet
Genre: EDM, bass, dubstep
17. Electric Forest
Date: June 23-26
Location: Rothbury, Michigan – USA
Artists: Disclosure, SLANDER, Louis The Child
Genre: Trap, bass
18. Day Trip Festival
Date: June 25-26
Location: Long Beach, California – USA
Artists: Elderbrook, Lane 8, LP Giobbi
Genre: House, progressive
19. Balaton Sound
Date: June 29 – July 2
Location: Zamárdi, Hungary
Artists: Martin Garrix, Reinier Zonneveld, Marshmello
Genre: EDM, big room
20. Project Z
Date: July 2
Location: Masontown, West Virginia – USA
Artists: Darren Styles, Flux Pavilion, Space Laces
Genre: Hardstyle, dubstep, bass
21. Airbeat One Festival
Date: July 6-10
Location: Neustadt-Glewe, Italy
Artists: Kygo, KSHMR, Will Sparks
Genre: EDM, big room
22. Ultra Europe
Date: July 8-10
Location: Split, Croatia
Artists: Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki
Genre: EDM, big room
23. Tomorrowland
Date: July 15-17, July 22-24, July 29-31
Location: Boom, Belgium
Artists: Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Afrojack b2b R3hab, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & more
Genre: Multi genre
24. Parookaville
Date: July 22-24
Location: Airport Weeze, Germany
Artists: Amelie Lens, Felix Jaehn, Robin Schulz & more
Genre: Techno, House
Which top music festivals of 2022 will you be attending this summer? Please be sure to let us know in the comments!
Image credit: Rukes.com