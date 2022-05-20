Top music festivals to attend this summer across the globe in 2022

By Jackson Naffa 25

This upcoming summer is set to welcome back many of the world’s largest electronic music festivals across America and Europe.

Below, you can find the top music festivals this summer globally for 2022; you’ll find dates, locations, and line-up highlights.

1. Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

Date: May 20-22

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada – USA

Artists: Testpilot, David Guetta & MORTEN present: Future Rave, Vintage Culture b2b James Hype

2. Lightning in a Bottle

Date: May 25-30

Location: Buena Vista Lake, California – USA

Artists: Glass Animals, Kaytranada, GRiZ

Genre: House, techno

3. Skyline Orlando

Date: May 27-28

Location: Orlando, Florida – USA

Artists: Adam Beyer, Eric Prydz, Hot Since 82

Genre: Progressive, deep house

4. Get Funky

Date: May 27-28

Location: Salt Lake City – USA

Artists: Benny Benassi, Dom Dolla, J.Worra

Genre: House, techno, deep

5. Sunset Music Festival

Date: May 27-29

Location: Tampa, Florida – USA

Artists: Alesso, Gryffin, Skrillex

Genre: Progressive house, bass, trap

6. Intents Festival

Date: May 27-29

Location: Oisterwijk, Netherlands

Artists: D-Block & S-Te-Fan vs Sub Zero Project, Da Tweekaz, Radical Redemption

Genre: Hardstyle

7. Under Construction

Date: May 28-29

Location: Avondale, Arizona – USA

Artists: Chris Lake b2b Fisher, Cloonee, Loco Dice

Genre: EDM, house

8. Big Beach Spring Break

Date: May 26-29

Location: Zrce Beach, Novalja – Croatia

Artists: Alle Farben, NERVO, Plastik Funk

Genre: EDM, house, deep

9. Emporium Festival

Date: May 28

Location: Wijchen, Germany

Artists: Code Black, Lucas & Steve, Nicky Romero

Genre: Hardstyle, EDM, house

10. Movement Festival

Date: May 28-30

Location: Detroit, Michigan – USA

Artists: 2 Chainz, Duck Sauce, Maceo Plex

Genre: House, deep, rap

11. Creamfields South

Date: June 2-4

Location: Chelmsford, UK

Artists: Calvin Harris, David Guetta, MK

Genre: EDM, house, hardstyle

Date: June 3-5

Location: Frankfurt, Germany

Artists: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet, W&W

Genre: EDM, hardstyle, big room

13. SAGA Festival

Date: June 3-5

Location: Bucharest, Romania

Artists: Afrojack, DJ Snake, Tiёsto

Genre: EDM, big room

14. Dreamstate Harbor

Date: June 11-12

Location: Los Angeles, California – USA

Artists: Bryan Kearney, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Tritonal

Genre: Trance, Psy-trance, progressive

15. Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Date: June 16-19

Location: Manchester, Tennessee – USA

Artists: Gryffin, Flume, REZZ

Genre: Pop, house, bass

16. Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge

Date: June 18-19

Location: George, Washington – USA

Artists: Kaskade, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Moore Kismet

Genre: EDM, bass, dubstep

17. Electric Forest

Date: June 23-26

Location: Rothbury, Michigan – USA

Artists: Disclosure, SLANDER, Louis The Child

Genre: Trap, bass

18. Day Trip Festival

Date: June 25-26

Location: Long Beach, California – USA

Artists: Elderbrook, Lane 8, LP Giobbi

Genre: House, progressive

19. Balaton Sound

Date: June 29 – July 2

Location: Zamárdi, Hungary

Artists: Martin Garrix, Reinier Zonneveld, Marshmello

Genre: EDM, big room

20. Project Z

Date: July 2

Location: Masontown, West Virginia – USA

Artists: Darren Styles, Flux Pavilion, Space Laces

Genre: Hardstyle, dubstep, bass

21. Airbeat One Festival

Date: July 6-10

Location: Neustadt-Glewe, Italy

Artists: Kygo, KSHMR, Will Sparks

Genre: EDM, big room

22. Ultra Europe

Date: July 8-10

Location: Split, Croatia

Artists: Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki

Genre: EDM, big room

23. Tomorrowland

Date: July 15-17, July 22-24, July 29-31

Location: Boom, Belgium

Artists: Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Afrojack b2b R3hab, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & more

Genre: Multi genre

24. Parookaville

Date: July 22-24

Location: Airport Weeze, Germany

Artists: Amelie Lens, Felix Jaehn, Robin Schulz & more

Genre: Techno, House

Which top music festivals of 2022 will you be attending this summer? Please be sure to let us know in the comments!



Image credit: Rukes.com