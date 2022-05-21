Trance legend Chicane reimagines his debut album ‘Far From the Maddening Crowds’

By Samantha Reis 46

Chicane will release the Evolution Mix edition of his acclaimed debut album ‘Far From the Maddening Crowds‘, reinterpreting the biggest hits.

Today the British DJ and producer Chicane remains one of the most legendary figures in electronic music, but it all became clear 25 years ago when he released his acclaimed debut album ‘Far From the Maddening Crowds’. Released in 1997 via Xtravaganza Recordings, the 11-track work dazzled the industry for its elegant symbiosis between trance, ambient and downtempo, which gave it a mystical aura belonging to another world. With a flavour of magical and endless nights, the dance cuts brought by this emblematic album seemed to have been designed for Ibiza, as they encapsulated an incomparable Balearic beauty. The power of this record helped cement Chicane’s title as the godfather of trance and had a huge impact on dance music culture.

25 years later, the test of time has been largely overcome. To celebrate this incredible album, Chicane has reimagined these charismatic hits and coated them with modernity. These tracks were groundbreaking and have retained that character over the years, but now take a stylish boost that puts them back on top of the fan’s favourites. ‘Far From the Maddening Crowds – Evolution Mixes‘ is set to be released on the 3rd June and will be comprised of evolution versions of tracks that are still favourites of many dance lovers today. So that the wait won’t be too long, three extracts from this special edition are already available for streaming. ‘Red Skies‘, ‘From Blue to Green‘, and ‘Sunstroke‘ have already received the Evolution Remix treatment, serving as an irresistible appetizer to the upcoming LP. This reinterpreted approach is sure to cause immense nostalgia for the older fans and also make some of the younger ones fall in love for the first time. With summer just around the corner, check out the new version of ‘Sunstroke’ and its chilled vibe below:

Image credit: Leyla Hesna