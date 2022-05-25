VEELOOPER unveils eclectic house single ‘Ela’ feat. Zucri: Listen

Ensuring the grooviest of vibes, VEELOOPER has just unveiled the most eclectic of productions, entitled ‘Ela.’ Featuring the stunning vocals of singer/songwriter Zucri, this house and trap infused track will have listeners feeling some type of way throughout.

Blessing fans alike with the most unique of sound(s), VEELOOPER has just unveiled a house production for the ages, entitled ‘Ela.’ Implementing his signature style of play in a way that only he knows how, as well as adding a trap twist into the mix, listeners are set to embark on a musical journey like no other, as the grooviest of vibes are once again on offer. Elevating the track to even further heights, Brazilian singer/songwriter Zucri captivates with her stunning vocal capacity, and in turn, further ensures the success of this certified hit.

Fresh off the success behind releases such as ‘Belem‘ and ‘Tranquilidade,’ with the latter also taking the 3rd spot on the ADE 2020 Demo Drop, the Portuguese DJ/producer has set his sights on global domination, and we are all for it. Developing an interest for electronic music from a young age, VEELOOPER made the decision of moving to The Netherlands, where he has been able to not only pursue his passion, but also grow as an artist from within the environment and its surroundings. Enlisting a style of play like no other, each of his tracks infuse musical elements from his homeland, whilst his ability of defying genres, can only indicate the undeniable musical prowess of this fast-rising star.

Leaving us all in awe, ‘Ela’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. A certified hit in our books, VEELOOPER has yet again left his own distinct mark within the scene, and if this latest production is anything to go by, we cannot wait of what is next for this charismatic artist. With this said, be sure to check out ‘Ela’ in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on VEELOOPER and all his future endeavors, but for the time being, you can stay up to date with the man of the moment, by following him on Facebook, Instagram and Soundcloud.

Image Credit: VEELOOPER (Press)