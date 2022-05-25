The Warehouse Project announces massive 2022 opening show lineups

By Chris Vuoncino 21

The Warehouse Project has announced their first lineups for 2022 and they are massive. Nine new shows have been announced with registration for tickets now open.

The highly popular club nights in Manchester, England have been a staple of the region since 2006. Notable past performers include deadmau5, Above & Beyond and The Chemical Brothers. The infamous nightclub will not be outdone in 2022 and boasts lineups that include various genres and massive talent that will no doubt add to the already legendary status of the project.

The season will start off with back to back nights Friday August 26th and Saturday the 27th, starting with Bonobo and Caribou followed by indie rock icons The National. From there, the lineups grow larger and September begins festival season for the club and the party gets started with Repercussion Festival on September 10th, with a headline set by Jamie XX, as well as a stacked day of music for all ravers and dance fans. The next weekend keeps the energy and talent at a high level with a Friday, September 16th even headlined by Eric Prydz with the following night being dubbed the Start of WHP 22. The one day festival will be full of various dance artists and headlined by the infamous electronic music duo Disclosure.

The party continues with the Metropolis 20th Anniversary Party on Friday, September 23rd, which will feature three stages and ton of unique b2b performances. Moving into October, the shows continue with the Welcome to the Warehouse festival on October 1st, and The Ape Birthday occurring on the 7th. Both October nights will feature artists on the Depot, Concourse and Archive stages at the Depot Mayfield, which should be more than enough to keep fans excited and dancing throughout the day. The final show announced occurs on Friday, November 11th and will be headlined by Sonny Fodera.

These events are sure to be some of the most exciting and memorable of the year so be sure to check out The Warehouse Project and register for tickets and more information here. Tickets go on general sale tomorrow at 10AM BST, with general sale following at the same time a day later, subject to demand.

Image credit: The Warehouse Project (via Facebook)