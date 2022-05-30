Look back at the outstanding Eric Prydz EDC Las Vegas 2022 set with his newest IDs: Watch

By Creighton Branch

Eric Prydz never misses, especially when it comes to live performances. As the Swedish legend took the stage at Circuit Grounds during the first day of EDC Las Vegas 2022, he put on one of the best performances of the weekend. And thanks to fans in attendance, we can now relive the entire set.

The show featured Eric Prydz at his very best. Including music from his different aliases, such as Pryda and Cirez D, he put on a spectacle during the 1 am slot that few are capable of achieving at EDC Las Vegas 2022. Usually, it is shows like this that only the ones in attendance will ever get to enjoy in its entirety. However, Destination EDM! has just uploaded the unforgettable set in full on their YouTube page for all fans to enjoy.

With all of its stunning visuals and heart-pounding beats, the performance is of the highest energy from start to finish, but one of the most talked-about moments in the video and for those in attendance is the potential ID that Prydz drops, currently known as “Discovery.” It is a track that Eric Prydz teased himself days before EDC Las Vegas 2022, and in the video, you can see that the LED screens behind Prydz during the track flash the word “Discovery” as well. The song will most likely be under the Pryda alias, but there is currently no timetable for its release.

If you haven’t gotten a chance to check out the full 74-minute performance of Eric Prydz at EDC Las Vegas 2022, don’t waste any more time. It will not disappoint.

Image Credit: Drew Ressler/ Ruke.com