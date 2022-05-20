What exactly is the Metaverse?

By Yotam Dov 2

The world is changing, and so is the technology that is adapting the way that we live. One of the most important pieces of tech that could have a profound impact on the world as we know it is that of virtual reality, with a number of leading experts speaking about the fact that communication in the future is likely to come in the Metaverse.

That is something that has been evident since the rebranding of Facebook to Meta last year, and the technology has already been adapted in music festival, such as Bored APE Yacht Club. But, what exactly is the Metaverse and what exactly could the future online look like?

What Is It?

The term ‘Metaverse’ is very vague, and can often be referred to as a meaning for a range of different pieces of technology working together. It is expected to have an important role in how we communicate online, with many experts claiming that before too long it will simply become the norm. Of course, that transition will take some time, but it is widely believed that the days of messaging friends on social media platforms will become a thing of the past, as the virtual world and real world will merge to become one.

The Metaverse is mainly used to describe the coming together of virtual reality and augmented reality, meaning that friends and work colleagues will be able to interact online just as they would in real life. Avatars of ourselves will become the norm, and you will be able to act with them just as you would in real life. This form of technology isn’t new for everyone, as it has already been used successfully in a number of different sectors over the past couple of years already.

Sectors Adapting To Metaverse

The Metaverse train has already left the station, and a number of major companies have already jumped on board. One of the most popular sectors where the Metaverse has already been adopted is in online gaming. Huge sites such as Betway casino already boast a wide selection of specially developed games that enabled players to enter the Metaverse to play popular selections. These games are often developed by Microgaming, and see players able to actually sit at the blackjack or poker tables and interact with the dealer in front of them. They will be able to talk to the dealer, and play the games that are available just as they would if they were in a real casino.

Another sector that has been very early with getting involved in the future-thinking way of doing things is that of the online console companies. Games such as Fortnite were very quick to buy into the Metaverse, as the title includes both AR and VR worlds. This term has also been readily used in the title, as they refer to themselves as the ‘Metaverse’. However, other companies have also come into the world, as they envisage a new digital economy, with a growing number believing that you can buy and sell goods in this new digital economy.

Will It Be A Good Change?

It’s fair to say that the Metaverse has already created a buzz with tech fanatics and companies around the globe. However, many are still concerned that it may not be the best move, given that we have just come out of a global pandemic, and mental health issues among people around the world are at all all-time high after not being able to interact with friends for a long time. While the Metaverse does create a safe space for interaction, it still isn’t the same as meeting up with friends to play sports or go out for drinks, which could be the main reason why people would just stick to the real world.

However, the progression that it gives businesses is undeniably huge. It will allow for greater customer care, as customers will be able to put a face next to the people that they are speaking to, and will allow companies to get to know their customers on a more personal basis. The buzz has created an awful lot of excitement, and it is expected to shape the way we will live in the future, allowing for a faster-paced lifestyle for those involved.

Experts believe the Metaverse will undeniably be a good thing moving into the future, and could also have a profound impact on those suffering from medical conditions. They believe that physio work that many actively try and avoid after a major surgery could be just a small example. Experts have claimed that doing some light exercise in the Metaverse may be a good alternative for these people, as they will feel the long-term benefits without actually realising that it is part of their return to full health.

Image Credit: The main square for New Year’s Eve in Decentraland. (Jamestown/DCG)